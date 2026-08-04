Chicago Bulls Rookie Faces Tough Reality After Summer League Struggles

Heading into the 2026-27 season, much of the attention surrounding the Chicago Bulls has centered on No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

However, Wilson was not the franchise’s only first-round selection.

Holding two picks inside the top 15 of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Bulls also selected former Texas wing Dailyn Swain at No. 15, choosing him earlier than many expected after he had widely been projected to come off the board later in the first round.

With several young prospects competing for minutes as Chicago looks to remain competitive, the Bulls now face the challenge of balancing player development with winning games.

Chicago Bulls Rookie Could Spend Time in G League

According to Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman, one solution may be for Swain to spend part of his rookie season in the G League.

“The Chicago Bulls becoming more competitive this season could lead to G League stints for Dailyn Swain,” Wasserman wrote. “Summer league served as a reminder that he’ll need to become a more threatening shooter, particularly if the point-wing experiment isn’t looking promising.”

Wasserman added that Swain’s long-term value will come from his versatility and ability to complement more established teammates by creating offense, making plays, and defending multiple positions.

The Bulls already received an early look at the 6-foot-7 wing during Summer League in Las Vegas.

Across four appearances, Swain averaged 4.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and just under one steal per game. He struggled offensively, converting only four of his 31 field-goal attempts and finishing without a made three-pointer.

Early struggles are nothing new for highly drafted Bulls prospects.

Matas Buzelis, the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, also endured a challenging start to his rookie campaign, including limited NBA minutes and a brief stint in the G League.

Since then, Buzelis has developed into an important part of Chicago’s rotation, showcasing the two-way potential that made him a lottery selection.

Swain Still Possesses Intriguing Long-Term Upside

Despite his difficult Summer League, Swain’s college resume explains why the Bulls invested so heavily in his potential.

Across 36 games during his junior season at Texas, he averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while emerging as one of the most productive all-around guards in college basketball.

He also shot 54.2% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range on 2.6 attempts per game, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

“His NBA role will likely differ from the one he plays now, where he’s often handling the ball in ball screen and transition situations,” Wasserman said prior to the draft.

“But he’ll certainly be able to use the skills he’s developed to become a more well-rounded Swiss Army knife, specifically his improved creation, pull-up game, floater and passing.”

“Between his explosiveness for finishing, 3.5 assists per game, scoring off the dribble and defensive playmaking, scouts are taking Swain seriously.”

At 6-foot-7, Swain possesses outstanding size for a perimeter player, while his athleticism, versatility, and defensive upside helped propel him into the lottery conversation before the draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Derek Parker previously described Swain as “one of the fastest-rising players in the 2026 NBA Draft class,” highlighting the significant strides he made as both a creator and offensive playmaker.

Although Summer League exposed areas that still need refining, particularly his perimeter shooting, there is no reason for Chicago to rush his development.

If G League assignments become part of his rookie season, they could provide valuable playing time, help build confidence, and accelerate his transition to the NBA level.