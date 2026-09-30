Bulls Camp Day 1: Tiago Splitter Sees a New Dailyn Swain

The first day of Chicago Bulls training camp offered plenty of the optimism that naturally comes with a new season, but one development stood above the rest. Tiago Splitter apparently saw a completely different Dailyn Swain from the player who struggled through Summer League. For a young roster trying to find its identity in the NBA, that kind of transformation could be one of the more intriguing stories to follow.

Dailyn Swain Looks Like a Different Player at Bulls Camp

Splitter did not try to sugarcoat Swain’s Summer League performance. The Bulls’ No. 15 overall pick struggled in Las Vegas, something the rookie himself acknowledged, but the first-year head coach offered a strikingly different assessment after Day 1.

“Night and day. It’s not even close,” Splitter told reporters, describing Swain’s progress. He said the rookie is now getting to the paint, finishing plays and playing with the aggression and confidence he showed during his college career. Swain added that fellow rookies Caleb Wilson, Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka helped him put the Summer League struggles behind him. He also revealed that he spent much of the opening practice handling the ball and defending some of Chicago’s better players, including Wilson, Buddy Hield and Norman Powell. That is an interesting amount of responsibility for a rookie who had just endured a difficult summer.

Swain’s Defense Could Be His Fastest Route Onto the Court

There is a reason the Bulls can afford to be patient with Swain offensively. His defensive reputation coming out of college gives him another way to contribute while the rest of his game develops.

Swain played at Xavier before transferring to Texas, where he averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior. Chicago selected him 15th overall in June, betting on a versatile wing who could eventually contribute in several areas rather than simply fill one role. His NBA draft profile reflects where the Bulls saw him fitting into the long-term picture.

The early camp assignment sounds particularly telling. If Splitter is comfortable putting Swain on the team’s best players in practice, the rookie already has a potential calling card. For a young player trying to earn minutes, being trusted defensively can be a much quicker path onto the floor than becoming a polished scorer overnight.

Buddy Hield Already Understands Why Chicago Brought Him In

Then there is Buddy Hield, who arrived in Chicago only days after being traded from Atlanta to Charlotte and then from Charlotte to the Bulls. The 33-year-old guard is entering his 11th NBA season, and he made it clear that his value to this roster extends well beyond making three-pointers.

“Being a mentor to the younger guys, that’s my job,” Hield said. He specifically mentioned helping Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey take the next step, drawing on lessons he learned alongside veterans such as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State. That may be exactly what Chicago needs from Hield. He remains a career 39.5% three-point shooter, but his ability to provide perspective could be just as important for a roster built around young talent.

One Injury Clouds an Otherwise Positive Opening

The first day was not completely clean. Zach Collins was the notable absence, with Splitter saying the big man is dealing with a soft-tissue injury in his quad. Collins was able to do some light work and running, and Splitter expected him to return to camp soon. The Bulls’ official camp information lists a 21-man roster for the opening week.

There is plenty of time before the preseason opener against Phoenix on Oct. 7, so nobody should be drawing major conclusions from one practice. Still, Splitter seeing a dramatically improved Swain, Hield embracing the mentor role and the rookies already being challenged gives Chicago something concrete to build on. Day 1 was only Day 1. But for Swain, it may already have been a fresh start.