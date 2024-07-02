DeMar DeRozan Eyeing Team-Up With Former Bulls Star in Free Agency: Report

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is open to joining former franchise cornerstone and fellow six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat in free agency, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson on July 2. Butler spent his first six NBA seasons in Chicago.

There is a significant roadblock, though.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said on the “thisleague UNCUT” podcast on July 2 that he could not see DeRozan accepting the nontaxpayer mid-level exception.

“Lakers and Heat have only the smaller $5.2 M exception (not nearly enough for DeMar at this point), and Lakers have that 5.2 only if LeBron [James] takes less than a max deal,” Jackson posted on X on July 2. “Lakers in better position than Heat to execute sign and trade for DeRozan, because LeBron can work with Lakers on a salary to facilitate trade with Bulls. Teams over 1st apron can’t do sign and trades; Heat is well above. Lakers’ position rests on what LeBron agrees to accept in salary.”

DeRozan’s time with the Bulls has headed toward divorce with a lack of communication and the trade sending Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the heart of the veteran’s desire to move on, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on July 1.

It is a stark pivot from the rhetoric on both sides during the season.

DeRozan’s tone changed after the Bulls lost to the Heat in the second round of the Play-In Tournament for the second year in a row.

He insisted that he wanted to remain with the Bulls. But he also voiced his frustration with missed opportunities. The Bulls have made the playoffs once in DeRozan’s three years with the team.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas’ tone also changed.

After insisting that DeRozan was an integral part of their plan during his season-ending press conference in April, Karnisovas was far more open-ended in his remarks following the 2024 draft.

The trade for Giddey was the “final straw,” for DeRozan, per Cowley. However, finances are just one of the hurdles DeRozan is facing to find a new home.

Bulls’ Free Agent DeMar DeRozan Facing Several Hurdles to Landing Desired Contract

DeRozan’s return to the Bulls remains “an option,” per Karnisovas. But it appears highly unlikely given the current state of their contract talks. Numerous reports have now surfaced about a lack of any negotiations while the Bulls dealt with other matters.

“I would consider [DeRozan’s relationship with the Bulls] Frozen,” Haynes told co-host Marc Stein. “Antarctica.”

But DeRozan’s past sentiments could also catch up with him in free agency.

“I remember a couple of years ago, DeMar, he was led to be that he was going to be a Laker before he signed his deal with the Chicago Bulls. Something happened last minute. DeMar has always kind of, whenever he’s talked about it, he never gives too many details. But he gives you enough to let you know that something went down that he didn’t appreciate,” Haynes said about DeRozan’s 2021 free agency.

DeRozan has already begun talking with the Lakers about a new deal, per Haynes in a live stream on July 1. But The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported on July 2 that there is a holdup over the compensation the Bulls would receive in such a deal.

DeMar DeRozan Could Have to Accept Bargain Contract

DeRozan has spoken openly about believing he was going to the Lakers before joining the Bulls in 2021. They traded for Russell Westbrook instead.

DeRozan has since left the door open to playing for the organization. But that has had little impact on his current plight even amid interest from James. James is willing to take a pay cut to open up that MLE for a player like DeRozan, per Buha.

“There’s still nothing going on. DeMar is kind of in limbo right now. Because Chicago, they’re to move off of Zach LaVine’s deal. … That’s been their stance for over a month already; is that they want to move LaVine. And then, if DeMar is still available, they will shift focus to him to see if there’s something that can be done. But the DeMar DeRozan tenure in Chicago is over”

Haynes expressed similar sentiments to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about DeRozan’s market.

“I think there’s interest in DeMar DeRozan. But the kind of contract that he might want just is not gonna be available. It’s not left out there in the marketplace. The Bulls are more than willing to work on a sign-and-trade agreement to get him the years and money that he might want,” Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” on July 2. “It may look like a one-year deal somewhere, let the market reset next year.

“If you do a sign-and-trade, it’s gotta be at least three years. Now you’re looking at a three-year deal at a number you may not like.”