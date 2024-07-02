Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan in Talks With New Team After ‘Last Straw’ With Bulls: Report

Chicago Bulls free agent DeMar DeRozan remains in free agency. Even after most of the potential landing spots with cap space have used their flexibility on other pursuits, DeRozan’s days with the Bulls appear all but over.

Reports have emerged that he has begun negotiations with another team. That is more contact on the matter than DeRozan and the Bulls have had in recent weeks.

That too could be each side’s preference with DeRozan at wits’ end with the Bulls.

“A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso–Josh Giddey trade was the final straw in DeRozan’s mind for any sort of return, as the 34-year-old will now use his free agency to shop elsewhere,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on July 1.

“Not that it comes a surprise to either side, since the season ended in a play-in loss to Miami back in April, but the door initially remained wide open for weeks. But with several coaching changes that were made, as well as some other behind-the-scenes personnel decisions, DeRozan was quickly having second thoughts,” Cowley wrote.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas defended the trade as being fair for both sides. He also touted Giddey’s strengths as a passer and rebounder.

He was less assertive about bringing DeRozan back this offseason.

DeRozan is completing a three-year, $81.9 million contract. He also rejected a multi-year offer worth as much as $40 million annually, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in April.

He was candid about being frustrated with missing the postseason again, reiterating his long-held stance of wanting to return. But he added that he wanted more opportunities to win in the postseason.

The rift between DeRozan and the Bulls began before the Bulls traded Caruso, though.

Bulls Wanted DeMar DeRozan to Wait for Unlikely Trades

“Chicago has not opened up dialogue with DeMar DeRozan because they want to get rid of the contract of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. So that is their primary focus,” Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said during a live stream on July 1. “They’re willing to talk to DeMar if they get rid of those contracts.

“Time is on Demar’s side, he doesn’t have to wait anymore. So that tells me that the DeMar era in Chicago is officially over.”

The Bulls have tried to move LaVine since the deadline, with rumors starting before that.

“The hammer was dropped with Caruso being shipped out for Giddey,” Cowley wrote, “letting DeRozan know he was not in the Bulls’ plans moving forward and really no longer wanted to be.”

Haynes delivered further intel on just how far out of the door DeRozan actually is.

Insider: DeMar DeRozan in Talks with Lakers

DeRozan has long been viewed as a fit for one of the LA teams. He is a Compton, California native and has left the door open to playing for one of his hometown teams before his career ends.

Johnson named the Clippers as a potential landing spot if they lost Paul George. They did but chose to sign depth options in Derrick Jones Jr. and Nic Batum.

Play

“Now they [the Lakers] have to pivot. So who’s left out there, who could make sense; someone who is a star caliber player that LeBron James is seeking for this team for this upcoming season? DeMar DeRozan is the biggest free agent left out there on the board. It will either take a sign-and-trade or it will take the Lakers getting creative – removing some players, clearing the books – to be able to get DeMar over there.

“I know there have been communication between the Lakers and DeMar’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. It will either take a one-year deal or sign-and-trade where you can get a three-year deal. So I would think – I’m speculating. Little educated speculation – I would think that their next target is DeRozan considering that they missed out on Klay [Thompson].”