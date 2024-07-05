Insider Points to Key Missing Piece in Bulls’ Potential DeMar DeRozan Sign-&-Trade

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to work with DeMar DeRozan. But what was once an effort toward locking the six-time All-Star up for another multi-year contract has turned into finding him a new team via trade.

DeRozan is coming off a frustrating end to the 2023-24 season. He has been put off by the Bulls’ offseason decisions, per the Chicago Sun-Time’s Joe Cowley on July 1.

The market for DeRozan has been small, but he could be nearing a resolution.

“Certainly, DeMar DeRozan has played his last game for the Chicago Bulls,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” on July 5. “The one team that’s been dug in with him in trying to find a sign-and-trade scenario [is] the Sacramento Kings. They’ve been talking this week, and they’re gonna need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade.

“Chicago, while they certainly are willing to facilitate helping DeMar DeRozan get more than the mid-level exception on a team that doesn’t have cap space, they don’t want to take back contracts, or certainly significant contracts. They’ll need a third team to route a bigger salary to. But those conversations continue. And, listen, I think there are some other scenarios for DeMar DeRozan. But I think Sacramento, right now, is the team to watch between now and as the moratorium ends here [on July 6].”

DeRozan is coming off a three-year, $81.9 million contract and turned down the Bulls’ offer of a multi-year deal potentially worth up to $40 million annually, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in April.

Part of his decision then was to see how the season unfolded and the Bulls’ plans for the future.

DeRozan’s return is still an option for the Bulls, per Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas following the 2024 draft on June 26.

DeMar DeRozan’s Market Has Fluctuated Due to Finances

DeRozan was in play for the Philadelphia 76ers before they signed Paul George in free agency. Likelikes for the Los Angeles Clippers before they opted to add more depth pieces. The Bulls’ talks with the Lakers were held up over compensation, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on July 2.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported on July 2 of mutual interest with the Miami Heat.

However, their financials have complicated that path. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on the idea of a double sign-and-trade for Heat wing Caleb Martin floating in league circles.

Play

The Kings were linked to Zach LaVine before the Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey, a move Cowley says was a tipping point for DeRozan. He was also made a priority behind trading LaVine and extending Patrick Williams.

With the Bulls facing a worse market for LaVine than DeRozan, the latter remains in limbo.

Bulls Dealing With ‘Messy Situation’ Amid DeMar DeRozan Trade Talks

CHGO’s Will Gottlieb defended their potential decision to avoid bringing back salary. Johnson linked them to Kings wing Kevin Huerter while Sacramento is looking to trade Harrison Barnes.

“Bulls are smart to avoid taking back salary in any DeMar S&T. They look good helping DeMar get the years and dollars he wants. Also free up space to take back additional money in future deals,” Gottlieb posted on X on July 5.

“Having an extra $13M below the tax means they could absorb $56M in a Zach trade, while sending out only $43M. Could help grease the wheels.”

Johnson pointed out all of the still-moving parts of the situation that make it so complicated.

“Pertinent to this story: The Warriors are acquiring Buddy Hield. The Kings are more engaged on DeRozan,” Johnson posted on July 5. “Bulls may be in situation where they have to attach asset to move LaVine or bring him back to team with Giddey/White/Dosunmu, and maybe Lonzo [Ball]. Messy.”