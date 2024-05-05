Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Name-Dropped in Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef

It’s the offseason for the Chicago Bulls but DeMar DeRozan is a major storyline. It’s not just because of his pending free agency.

By all accounts, the Bulls and DeRozan want to continue their partnership. Money and the team’s outlook as contenders could be sticking points. But it is DeRozan’s past that his name buzzing on social media.

The Toronto Raptors drafted the six-time All-Star and Compton, California native.

After nine seasons and five playoff trips, the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in 2019. The Spurs traded DeRozan to the Bulls three years later.

But that first trade and his ties made DeRozan a clean fit into one of rapper Kendrick Lamar’s verses amid the latter’s ongoing back-and-forth with fellow artist Drake. Drake is from Canada and was one of the faces of the Raptors franchise.

“I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, ya’ll didn’t deserve him neither,” Lamar raps on “Not Like Us.”

DeRozan and Lamar are friends. They were separated by two years and three miles in high school. That made the Bulls star a fitting connecting piece for the West Coast rapper.

DeMar DeRozan & Kendrick Lamar protesting together in Compton, CA pic.twitter.com/pjBMOpb1xb — New Branches (@new_branches) June 7, 2020

Lamar released the track during Game 1 of the Denver Nuggets’ second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is the top trending video on YouTube with 15.6 million views in the last 24 hours.

DeRozan has not reacted to the mention publicly.

DeMar DeRozan Mired in Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef

This mention is a plot twist in their previously all-uplifting connection that includes their social activism and strides to promote mental health awareness.

DeRozan’s most staunch public support is his touting “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst,” a song from Lamar’s second studio and most critically acclaimed album entitled “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” which debuted in 2012.

That song brings light to the struggles of day-to-day life in Compton and areas like it.

This latest mention is meant as a dig at an industry rival. Drake has mentioned the Bulls star before, saying, “My city love me like DeMar DeRozan,” in “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” from 2021.

If this is the most eventful thing that happens regarding DeRozan this offseason, that will be good news for the Bulls.

Bulls Facing Critical Decision on DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan’s three-year, $81.9 million contract expires this offseason. Despite mutual interest in his return, no deal has been struck. There is outside speculation that the Bulls will overpay to keep DeRozan in town.

DeRozan’s age – he turns 35 years old in August – belies his effectiveness, even at this stage of his career.

But it’s only part of the issue the Bulls have to consider.

“He was a minus defender this season, according to Dunks and Threes‘ estimated plus-minus (one of the most trusted catch-all metrics in NBA,” Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey wrote on May 1. “His reputation and the fact that this is a relatively weak free-agent class mean he’ll probably sign another contract that will pay him around $20 million annually, but that will feel onerous by the end of the deal.”

Bleacher Report’s Conor Hughes wrote on May 5 that the Bulls’ “relentless pursuit of mediocrity” means they will be all in on bringing DeRozan back.

After missing the postseason in each of the last two years, though, it is fair to wonder if DeRozan would ultimately force the issue. He could join another team with a better chance to compete for a championship.