Bulls Face Potential ‘Dilemma’ With $90 Million Starter: Insider

The Chicago Bulls are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They have to wait until Friday, December 13 against the Charlotte Hornets to do so, but by then they could have fifth-year forward Patrick Williams back in the mix.

Williams has not played since November 18 against the Detroit Pistons, a 10-game span between the Hornets game, due to a foot injury. He is set to return against the Hornets.

However, The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry believes that may present a “dilemma” for the Bulls.

“A lot has happened over the past 10 games, most notably the emergence of Matas Buzelis, the Bulls’ prized rookie. Buzelis has taken advantage of increased minutes and has shown his skills in eye-popping fashion,” Mayberry wrote on December 11.

Buzelis averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 31% overall and 34.8% from deep over his first 15 appearances. He has averaged 9.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.1 BPG on .456/.371 splits over the Bulls’ last nine outings.

It has come with a significant jump in playing time.

Buzelis averaged just over eight minutes per game during the first stretch of games. But he has averaged over 18 MPG during Williams’ absence.

“Bulls coach Billy Donovan said last week that Buzelis had to earn his minutes,” Mayberry wrote. “Now, the Bulls must decide how much more runway they’ll give their promising 11th pick versus accommodating their 2020 top-five selection who is still figuring things out.”

Mayberry noted Bulls head coach Billy Donovan downplayed the potential issue.

Still, the two players’ production could force the generally patient Bulls head coach’s hand when Williams does return.

Bulls Warned Against ‘Misguided’ Path on ‘Uncomfortable Topic’

Exacerbating matters for the Bulls, Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 boards, and 2.3 assists this season. However, Williams sported a 10.3/5.3/2.5 line two games before his final appearance versus the Pistons.

He shot 41.4% from long distance in that span too and is at 39.4% from three-point range on the season.

Still, the overall production is underwhelming given Williams’ draft stock and contract.

“It’s not a comfortable topic at Bulls headquarters. The franchise lavished Williams with a five-year, $90 million contract extension this summer, but here comes the team’s raw prospect playing his way into not just the rotation but also the conversation for which forward deserves the majority of minutes moving ahead,” Mayberry wrote.

“Every second Buzelis doesn’t play from this point on would seem misguided given the franchise is in a rebuilding phase. Williams has struggled with nagging, if not fluke, injuries and inconsistency throughout his tenure. Couple those difficulties with Buzelis’ arrival, and Williams, despite his talents, could be on borrowed time in Chicago. If Buzelis continues to blossom at the rate he has through the first quarter of the season, the Bulls will have no choice but to find a way to feature him more.”

There is hope that the Bulls can get the most out of both Buzelis and Williams.

Bulls Lineups to Maximize Matas Buzelis & Patrick Williams

Per Cleaning The Glass, the Bulls have a minus-18.2 net differential when Buzelis and Williams share the floor. The sample size of 68 possessions is too small to conclude anything about their potential effectiveness together.

Williams has struggled individually too.

However, several groupings including the young duo have already flashed promise.

Putting Buzelis and Williams on the floor with Bulls starters Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and young reserve Dalen Terry – the No. 20 pick in 2022 – has yielded a plus-33.0 net rating.

Buzelis and Williams with Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Smith have a plus-40.0 mark when on the floor together. But the sample size is too small just like the first lineup and the other two with positive ratings.

None are greater than seven possessions.

The lineup with seven possessions together features Chicago natives Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker alongside Buzelis, Williams, and Smith. It has the lowest of those positive ratings.