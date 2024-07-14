Bulls’ Billy Donovan Breaks Silence on DeMar DeRozan Trade, Zach LaVine Rumors

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan had come to rely on DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan, who led the league in minutes in his age-34 season, did not do so without his coach showing the willingness to ride his top player.

With DeRozan traded to the Sacramento Kings this offseason, Donovan knows that will be different. But the Bulls coach also spoke about DeRozan as a person in his first comments since the three-team sign-and-trade that also included the San Antonio Spurs was completed.

“I’m gonna miss him as a guy,” Donovan told NBA TV’s Matt Winer during the Bulls’ 2024 Las Vegas Summer League opener on July 13. “He’s just an incredible person all the way around. His body of work and what he’s done in the league for his career speaks for itself. But the one thing people don’t see is what kind of teammate he is, what kind of investment he makes into a lot of the younger players.

Play

“Then, I think, his availability and then certainly coming down the stretch of games, being able to close games out. But just a great guy. I was really fortunate and blessed to be able to be with him for the last several years. I wish him all the best. As much as I’m gonna miss him, I want what’s best for him and his family.”

DeRozan sent a heartfelt goodbye message to Bulls Nation on his Instagram after the trade.

He also pointed to the Kings making him feel wanted during free agency as a key reason he wanted to join the organization during his introductory press conference on July 9.

Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine Send Messages to DeMar DeRozan

Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine were among the Bulls players to send a parting message to DeRozan in the replies of the post. Caruso’s trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder was the “final straw” in DeRozan’s decision to leave, per the Chicago Sun-Times Joe Cowley on July 1.

He left “100” and saluting emojis in DeRozan’s comments. LaVine called DeRozan “my dawg.”

DeRozan and LaVine maintained that their relationship off the court was strong even amid their struggles on it.

However, Donovan’s reliance on DeRozan was a source of contention for LaVine, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on the January 2 episode of the “Bulls Talk Podcast.”

LaVine ranks among the Bulls’ biggest lingering question marks. His agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told Johnson his client “deserves better” in a phone call shared on July 4. Stacey King said LaVine’s problem was with Donvoan on the “Gimme The Hot Sauce” on July 11.

The two bumped heads in the past, particularly after Donovan benched LaVine in 2022.

However, LaVine told The Athetlic’s Darnell Mayberry in November 2022 that the two sides were “good.

Billy Donovan Sidesteps Question About Zach LaVine’s Future With Bulls Amid Trade Rumors

Donovan sidestepped a question from NBA TV’s Greg Anthony about LaVine’s future amid trade rumors during his sit-down.

“I think our front office … and Zach and his representation probably had those conversations in greater detail. The one thing I felt bad for Zach going into last year is he just was never healthy,” Donovan told Anthony.

“He is a guy since I’ve been with him, has always tried to play through difficulties, or injuries, or problems. And I think the foot for him, he was dealing with it for a period of time before he took some time off. Took some time off and tried to come back again and it was still bothering him. And then obviously had season-ending [foot] surgery.”

“Obviously, he’s a gifted scorer.”

We don’t appreciate Zach LaVine enough pic.twitter.com/adfUEWop0T — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 7, 2023

LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. But the Bulls have been trying to trade him since the 2023 deadline to no avail.

“Now, look, the media and fans they are all over LaVine, but in the league, I think we still respect what he can do as a scorer,” an anonymous NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney in a conversation shared on July 13. “It’s just health and the contract with him.”