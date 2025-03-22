Bulls Get ‘Unfortunate’ News About $19 Million Starter as Uncertainty Looms

The Chicago Bulls have 12 games left in the regular season, but they may have already seen the last of starting point guard Tre Jones.

Acquired at the trade deadline in the deal with the San Antonio Spurs that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, Jones has been a favorite of Bulls head coach Billy Donovan in what has been an unconventional season for the Bulls.

Unfortunately for both sides, he is injured.

He suffered a foot injury against the Kings on March 20. Jones initially shook off the injury but further testing revealed the true extent.

“Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones has been diagnosed with a left foot sprain. Jones will be re-evaluated in two weeks,” the Bulls announced in a statement on the team’s website on March 22. “Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

“Tre Jones was playing very well before this unfortunate setback,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry posted on X in reaction to the news.

Jones has also received praise for making “winning” plays.

Billy Donovan, DeMar DeRozan Praise Tre Jones

Jones is averaging 14.9 PPG, 7.1 APG, and 4.8 RPG in his nine starts, but his impact was evident before that.

“In 18 games with Bulls, including 9 starts, Jones has averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds,” Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson posted on X on March 22. “His ability to make winning-type plays and high IQ led Billy Donovan to say Jones has the ‘it’ factor.

Former Spurs teammate DeMar DeRozan, now of the Kings, also praised Jones.

“Tre is my guy. Love Tre. I told guys when Tre got [to the Bulls] how cool of a guy he was. Everybody loved him,” DeRozan said, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on March 21. “I think he jumped on the FaceTime the other night, talking trash to me. We had a good time in San Antonio.”

Jones, being a point guard, deflected the credit for his success onto his teammates, saying they simplify his responsibilities.

“My teammates are playing well,” Jones said, per NBA.com’s Sam Smith on March 18. “That’s what’s working for me. I go off of them, just trying to do everything I can to help this team win. We’re winning right now, so we’ve got to keep this thing going.”

The Bulls will have five games left in the regular season on the short end of Jones’ projected timeline, which is only for reevaluation. They must also navigate the Play-In Tournament.

Jones could miss more time ramping up and may have played his last game in a Bulls uniform.

Bulls Face Looming Decision on Tre Jones

Jones’ production with the Bulls is a double-edged sword for the organization. He is a positive story in a maligned season. However, his price tag could climb higher than the front office is willing – or perhaps even capable – of matching.

“For Jones, this is his type of team and offense. Coming over from San Antonio, they played fast, but it wasn’t exactly smash the turbo button on the controller like it is for the Bulls. This is a style of basketball he’s played his whole life,” Cowley wrote on March 18. “But for how long? That’s suddenly a big-picture concern that the organization has to start adding to a long list of concerns beyond this season.

“The other question would be how would the Bulls squeeze Jones in and stay under the cap? Wanting to keep him and able to keep him could become two very different scenarios.”

Jones is on an expiring two-year, $19 million contract.