3-Team Bulls Trade Pitch Lands Pair of Former Lottery Picks in Haul

The Chicago Bulls are not looking to rebuild, but they are also not ready to contend for a title, making roster construction a complex endeavor. The Bulls could continue to build out the next iteration of their roster with a trade this offseason.

On May 23, Hawks on SI’s Jackson Caudell offered a hypothetical trade scenario that would see the Bulls land a package headlined by Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.

The deal would also include the Atlanta Hawks.

Bulls get:

Hawks get:

Nuggets get:

As with any deal, there is a lot for each side to weigh before all sides agree. Having a third team involved adds another level of complexity to the transaction.

Bulls Land Championship Duo in 3-Team Proposal

The Bulls are not averse to trades, and several factors suggest exploring a deal like this could benefit them. As constructed, the Bulls would only be giving up two players they drafted in this deal, one of whom was a second-round pick, and no draft capital.

Šarić is 31, and he only made 16 appearances last year. He would still be one of five former first-round picks, two from the lottery, including Porter, coming to the Bulls in this deal.

Porter turns 27 in July, but the other three players are all 24 or younger.

Porter was linked to the Bulls before the 2018 draft, and brings championship experience along with Nnaji, who won a title with the Nuggets in 2023. Strawther showed well for the Nuggets in this year’s playoffs.

Bufkin is a wild card, having struggled to remain healthy in two NBA seasons. But the inclusion of two first-round picks arguably pushes the idea of this proposal over the top.

Bulls’ Reasons to Pull Trigger on Trade Could Outweigh Arguments Against

Terry turns 23 in July, but the Bulls’ other would-be outgoing players are 25 or older. Caudell argues that the Bulls could “value” the 2031 pick from the Nuggets, an additional first for Dosunmu, and Porter in this deal.

The Bulls would still have questions to answer, but could “start to form a direction towards rebuilding their team.”

The Bulls could value their players enough to hold out in hopes of separate deals.

Porter’s injury history and inconsistency are also significant concerns. But Dosunmu is a reserve, while Terry has not delivered on his first-round pedigree. Ball is an unrestricted free agent after next season.

He will be heading into his age-29 season with a history of knee injuries that the Bulls have already endured.

The Bulls signed Smith in free agency in 2024 and acquired Huerter at the 2025 trade deadline.

Getting value from players that might not otherwise be priorities should be a goal for the Bulls as they continue to figure out their next path, and Caudell’s hypothetical trade scenario offers that opportunity.