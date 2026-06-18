When a bad playoff round is posted for an NBA star, it’s always followed by a wave of trade rumors. San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox is no different.

Fox had plenty of attention on him during the 2026 NBA Finals, and it wasn’t due to a good reason. After the Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in five games, Fox is facing an offseason full of trade rumors.

Since the Chicago Bulls are a cap space squad, who could be willing to take on notable contracts to acquire attached assets, the Bulls are a logical helper for the Spurs.

Chicago Bulls Encouraged To Rehab $221 Million Star With Trade

Jack Simone of Pippen Ain’t Easy sees the vision for a possible Fox-Bulls pairing.

“They could afford to take on some bad money,” Simone wrote.

“And how bad is the money? For the Spurs, it’s not ideal. They have Harper and Castle already. So, they don’t really need to be paying Fox all that money. But for the Bulls, it’s not that bad. They don’t have a ton of players they need to be paying right now, anyway. So, why not take on Fox’s contract and try to rehab his value?”

De’Aaron Fox’s Contract

Without a move through 2030, the Spurs would pay $221.7 million to Fox over the next four seasons.

That’s a boatload of money for a player who doesn’t serve as the top option for the team.

Fox appeared in 72 games for the Spurs in 2025-2026. He averaged 18.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. Fox was an All-Star for the second time in his career, but All-NBA wasn’t in the cards for him.

During the playoffs, Fox’s numbers dipped. He shot 41.4% from the field and hit on 29.4% of his threes, producing 15.6 points per game. He dished out 6.0 assists per game and came down with 3.8 rebounds per game.

Why The Bulls Would Be Wise To Consider Fox

The early message coming from San Antonio is that the Spurs aren’t thinking about trading Fox away after a lackluster Finals performance.

However, if the state of Fox’s future with the team changes, the Bulls would be wise to make the call, but it would depend on the plan for Josh Giddey.

If a move off-ball is an option for Giddey, then he could form an intriguing backcourt with the 28-year-old point guard, who played with the Sacramento Kings and the Spurs.

Fox didn’t live up to the contract deep into the postseason, but that doesn’t mean he has fallen off. In eight years with the Kings, Fox was a 21.5 points per game scorer. He would bring an exciting look to a young and rebuilding Bulls team, and he could have a Chicago investment pay off twice.

The first time around, the Bulls could pick up draft assets for taking on the contract that’s widely considered bad. The second payoff could be after Fox’s value rises, while playing in a worry-free situation. When contenders start searching for a win-now player, Fox could generate calls for the Bulls.