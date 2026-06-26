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Chicago Bulls Encouraged To Take Advantage Of Possible Knicks Loss

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: A detail of sneakers worn by Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks in the game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Although the Chicago Bulls struck a trade to acquire Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets, they are encouraged to go after another notable name at the five spot.

While listing out each team’s top offseason targets, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes suggests that New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is a logical addition for Chicago.

Chicago Bulls Encouraged To Take Advantage Of Possible Knicks Loss

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

GettyMitchell Robinson has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason as they continue searching for a starting center to pair with Luka Dončić.

“It may not take more than the mid-level exception,” Hughes wrote.

He added that Robinson “would fit into what’s looking like the athletic, defensive identity the Bulls are building.”

The 28-year-old big man is seeing his multi-year contract expire this season, and hits the free agency market as one of the top centers, despite playing a reserve role in New York.

Mitchell Robinson’s Knicks Run

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks defends Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Without a college run, Robinson was selected 36th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He started his career with the Knicks, and they’ve kept him around throughout the first eight years of his career.

Robinson has been regarded as one of the top centers in the game. During the 2025-2026 season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.

During the Knicks’ championship run, Robinson produced averages of 4.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18 games off the bench.

Bulls Depth Chart

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to an injury during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on January 23, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The center position was a major need for the Bulls heading into the offseason.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Bulls cut ties with Nikola Vucevic while he was on his expiring deal.

The addition of Claxton brings in a sure starter for the Bulls next year. He is slated to make $23.3 million and will see that salary lower in 2027-2028.

Jalen Smith is under contract for another year. Meanwhile, Nick Richards, Zach Collins, and Guerschon Yabusele are set to hit the free agency market.

The Bulls have the space to pay Robinson. It mostly comes down to the center’s needs. If he’s searching for a win-now situation, the Bulls won’t be able to sell that this summer.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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