Although the Chicago Bulls struck a trade to acquire Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets, they are encouraged to go after another notable name at the five spot.

While listing out each team’s top offseason targets, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes suggests that New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is a logical addition for Chicago.

Chicago Bulls Encouraged To Take Advantage Of Possible Knicks Loss

“It may not take more than the mid-level exception,” Hughes wrote.

He added that Robinson “would fit into what’s looking like the athletic, defensive identity the Bulls are building.”

The 28-year-old big man is seeing his multi-year contract expire this season, and hits the free agency market as one of the top centers, despite playing a reserve role in New York.

Mitchell Robinson’s Knicks Run

Without a college run, Robinson was selected 36th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He started his career with the Knicks, and they’ve kept him around throughout the first eight years of his career.

Robinson has been regarded as one of the top centers in the game. During the 2025-2026 season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.

During the Knicks’ championship run, Robinson produced averages of 4.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18 games off the bench.

Bulls Depth Chart

The center position was a major need for the Bulls heading into the offseason.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Bulls cut ties with Nikola Vucevic while he was on his expiring deal.

The addition of Claxton brings in a sure starter for the Bulls next year. He is slated to make $23.3 million and will see that salary lower in 2027-2028.

Jalen Smith is under contract for another year. Meanwhile, Nick Richards, Zach Collins, and Guerschon Yabusele are set to hit the free agency market.

The Bulls have the space to pay Robinson. It mostly comes down to the center’s needs. If he’s searching for a win-now situation, the Bulls won’t be able to sell that this summer.