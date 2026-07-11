Chicago Bulls Receive Encouraging Message From Historic Rookie

The Chicago Bulls may have found a foundational piece in this year’s NBA Draft as Caleb Wilson looked as good as advertised in his first performance on an NBA court.

Wilson, the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, scored 35 points, the most by any in his Las Vegas Summer League debut, albeit in a tough loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, 97-96, on Friday night.

He showed his all-around game, including his two-way brilliance, athleticism, paint pressure, and especially his shooting.

After the game, Wilson went to social media to deliver an encouraging message for the Bulls, saying that he is just getting started.

“We js getting started… SEE RED,” he wrote on X.

Wilson scored 21 points in the second half. He shot 12-of-21 from the floor, including 7-of-11 on 3-pointers, on top of five rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and six turnovers.

It was a massive shooting jump for Wilson, who shot 7-of-27 in 24 games for North Carolina in college.

In the game, Wilson was matched up against No. 3 pick Cam Boozer of the Grizzlies. Boozer finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 7-of-12 shooting.

At about 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds with a 7’1″ wingspan, Wilson showcased his extreme motor and body control, especially against the physical defense of the Grizzlies.

Caleb Wilson Opens Up On Emotions During First NBA Summer League Game

It was a highly emotional debut for Caleb Wilson with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Summer League.

According to Wilson, he cried before playing in the game, which was his first competition since wrapping up his collegiate career five months ago.

“Honestly, like I cried before I played today,” Wilson said. “I mean, it’s been five months to the day since the last time I played, and I’ve just been really emotional because I haven’t been able to play, and I felt terrible because my team lost in the tournament and my coach got fired. It just was a lot for me at that point. So coming out today, just felt like I’ve been waiting so long for this opportunity.”

Wilson also rued the turnovers he had during the game.

“I turned the ball over, trying to be trying to be sexy, and then, I mean, you gotta make up for it,” he added. “I knew I can’t get I can’t turn over and give up a layup, and athleticism will make up for that almost every time. So I just had to go do what I had to be done.”

New Chicago Bulls Head Coach Heaps Praise For Caleb Wilson

Newly appointed Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter spoke about Caleb Wilson’s performance in his first game.

Splitter was impressed with what Wilson has shown, but he believes there is still a long road ahead.

“We’re getting to know him, of course, the first game,” Splitter said. “He played extremely well, shooting the ball and doing different things. But this is a long road, and you know, be patient with everything.”

That long road continues on Monday, when the Bulls face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.