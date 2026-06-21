CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 03: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls slides past the Charlotte Hornets bench after making a shot at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on January 3, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
Don’t count out a possible reunion between the Chicago Bulls and Ayo Dosunmu. While it might be an unlikely scenario, it doesn’t seem to be impossible.
Not only did Dosunmu mention during the 2025-2026 NBA season that anything is possible in free agency this summer, but Chicago Sports Network reporter Kendall Gill recently revealed that Dosunmu would be open to a reunion, based on personal conversations with the veteran guard.
Suddenly, a projected contract factor for Dosunmu becomes relevant for Chicago.
Ex-Bulls Star Gets Contract Prediction Amid Reunion Rumors
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 12: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
As far as years and options go, those will reveal themselves over time. The only thing that is certain at the moment is that the Minnesota Timberwolves will do what they have to in order to retain Dosunmu.
As of June 20, the ex-Bulls guard is an offseason priority for the Timberwolves.
Ayo Dosunmu: From The Bulls To The Timberwolves
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 25: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The 26-year-old guard entered the NBA out of Illinois in 2021.
At the time, the veteran guard was a second-round pick, landing on the team at 38th overall.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
During a five-year stretch with the Bulls, Dosunmu appeared in 324 games. He posted averages of 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Dosunmu shot 50.4% from the field and 37.7% from three in Chicago.
As the 2026 trade deadline approached, the Bulls traded Dosunmu to the Timberwolves. The returning package included Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and multiple second-round picks.
In 24 regular-season games with the Timberwolves, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points while shooting 41.4% from three. In the playoffs, he averaged 15.6 points while hitting on 42.5% of his shots from three.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Don’t count out a possible reunion between the Chicago Bulls and Ayo Dosunmu. While it might be an unlikely scenario, it doesn’t seem to be impossible. Not only did Dosunmu mention during the 2025-2026 NBA season that anything is possible in free agency this summer, but Chicago Sports Network reporter Kendall Gill recently revealed that […]