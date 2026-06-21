Don’t count out a possible reunion between the Chicago Bulls and Ayo Dosunmu. While it might be an unlikely scenario, it doesn’t seem to be impossible.

Not only did Dosunmu mention during the 2025-2026 NBA season that anything is possible in free agency this summer, but Chicago Sports Network reporter Kendall Gill recently revealed that Dosunmu would be open to a reunion, based on personal conversations with the veteran guard.

Suddenly, a projected contract factor for Dosunmu becomes relevant for Chicago.

Ex-Bulls Star Gets Contract Prediction Amid Reunion Rumors

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Dosunmu received contract projections from anonymous NBA executives, which suggest he could make between $18 and $20 million per year.

As far as years and options go, those will reveal themselves over time. The only thing that is certain at the moment is that the Minnesota Timberwolves will do what they have to in order to retain Dosunmu.

As of June 20, the ex-Bulls guard is an offseason priority for the Timberwolves.

Ayo Dosunmu: From The Bulls To The Timberwolves

The 26-year-old guard entered the NBA out of Illinois in 2021.

At the time, the veteran guard was a second-round pick, landing on the team at 38th overall.

During a five-year stretch with the Bulls, Dosunmu appeared in 324 games. He posted averages of 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Dosunmu shot 50.4% from the field and 37.7% from three in Chicago.

As the 2026 trade deadline approached, the Bulls traded Dosunmu to the Timberwolves. The returning package included Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and multiple second-round picks.

In 24 regular-season games with the Timberwolves, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points while shooting 41.4% from three. In the playoffs, he averaged 15.6 points while hitting on 42.5% of his shots from three.