Ex-Bulls 12-Year NBA Vet Makes Big Career Announcement

Former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter Doug McDermott has announced that he is officially retiring from basketball.

The 12-year NBA veteran leaves the game after appearing in 726 games.

During his career, McDermott started 97 gaes. He averaged 19.3 minutes on the court, shooting 41.0% from three. McDermott posted averages of 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

He spent three seasons of his career with the Bulls, where he started it all. In 161 games with Chicago, McDermott averaged 2.8 threes per game, knocking down 39.8% of his shots to produce 8.2 points per game.

The Bulls brought McDermott in as the No. 11 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Creighton. McDermott was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

“After 12 NBA seasons, Doug McDermott is retiring. Congrats to Doug on an amazing career!,” Priority Sports wrote on X.

“A salute to Doug McDermott as he wraps up a remarkable career 🫡 Congratulations on your retirement and best of luck in the future!” McDermott’s former school wrote.

Overall, McDermott played for the Bulls, Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Sacramento Kings.

He last played for the Sacramento Kings last season. McDermott appeared in 29 games for the Kings, seeing the court for 15.1 minutes off the bench. The veteran hit on 39.0% of his threes, to average 5.7 points per game.