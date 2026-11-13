Ex-Bulls 12-Year NBA Vet Makes Big Career Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Doug McDermott #11 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on October 31, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter Doug McDermott has announced that he is officially retiring from basketball.
The 12-year NBA veteran leaves the game after appearing in 726 games.
During his career, McDermott started 97 gaes. He averaged 19.3 minutes on the court, shooting 41.0% from three. McDermott posted averages of 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.
He spent three seasons of his career with the Bulls, where he started it all. In 161 games with Chicago, McDermott averaged 2.8 threes per game, knocking down 39.8% of his shots to produce 8.2 points per game.
The Bulls brought McDermott in as the No. 11 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Creighton. McDermott was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.
“A salute to Doug McDermott as he wraps up a remarkable career 🫡 Congratulations on your retirement and best of luck in the future!” McDermott’s former school wrote.
Overall, McDermott played for the Bulls, Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Sacramento Kings.
He last played for the Sacramento Kings last season. McDermott appeared in 29 games for the Kings, seeing the court for 15.1 minutes off the bench. The veteran hit on 39.0% of his threes, to average 5.7 points per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter Doug McDermott has announced that he is officially retiring from basketball. The 12-year NBA veteran leaves the game after appearing in 726 games. During his career, McDermott started 97 gaes. He averaged 19.3 minutes on the court, shooting 41.0% from three. McDermott posted averages of 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. He […]