CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 26: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Chicago Bulls looks on prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at United Center on February 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Chicago-born former Chicago Bulls player Patrick Beverley is still active in the game.
On Saturday, August 8, a video of Beverley putting in some offseason work surfaced on social media. There was speculation that Beverley is still trying to make an NBA comeback. However, it seems he could be getting in shape for overseas.
Ex-Bulls 12-Year NBA Veteran Negotiating With New Team
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 20: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Chicago Bulls looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
According to EuroHoops.net, Beverley is in “negotiations” with a French club, Boulazac.
The French squad recently held four American players on the roster.
Beverley isn’t a lock to join the club, but it seems he is open to the opportunity.
Patrick Beverley’s NBA Run
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 29: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after being called for a foul against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center on March 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The veteran guard started his career overseas after he played college ball at Arkansas from 2006-2008. Beverley’s first NBA opportunity came with the Houston Rockets.
Over time, Beverley played for many squads, establishing himself as a quality two-way piece.
Before making it to the Chicago Bulls in 2023, Beverley played for the Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 26: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls is congratulated by Patrick Beverley #21 of the Chicago Bulls after scoring a basket on a reverse layup against Wenyen Gabriel #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
During the 2022-2023 season, Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic. Shortly after, he struck a buyout. Beverley went to the Bulls in free agency. He appeared in 22 games with the Bulls, producing 5.8 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Beverley didn’t stick with the Bulls long-term. In the following offseason, he signed a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Midway through the year, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Since then, Beverley has played for clubs in Israel and Greece. If all goes right with his negotiations, the Chicago native could be headed to France for a stretch.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Chicago-born former Chicago Bulls player Patrick Beverley is still active in the game. On Saturday, August 8, a video of Beverley putting in some offseason work surfaced on social media. There was speculation that Beverley is still trying to make an NBA comeback. However, it seems he could be getting in shape for overseas. […]