The Chicago-born former Chicago Bulls player Patrick Beverley is still active in the game.

On Saturday, August 8, a video of Beverley putting in some offseason work surfaced on social media. There was speculation that Beverley is still trying to make an NBA comeback. However, it seems he could be getting in shape for overseas.

Ex-Bulls 12-Year NBA Veteran Negotiating With New Team

According to EuroHoops.net, Beverley is in “negotiations” with a French club, Boulazac.

The French squad recently held four American players on the roster.

Beverley isn’t a lock to join the club, but it seems he is open to the opportunity.

Patrick Beverley’s NBA Run

The veteran guard started his career overseas after he played college ball at Arkansas from 2006-2008. Beverley’s first NBA opportunity came with the Houston Rockets.

Over time, Beverley played for many squads, establishing himself as a quality two-way piece.

Before making it to the Chicago Bulls in 2023, Beverley played for the Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2022-2023 season, Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic. Shortly after, he struck a buyout. Beverley went to the Bulls in free agency. He appeared in 22 games with the Bulls, producing 5.8 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Beverley didn’t stick with the Bulls long-term. In the following offseason, he signed a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Midway through the year, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, Beverley has played for clubs in Israel and Greece. If all goes right with his negotiations, the Chicago native could be headed to France for a stretch.