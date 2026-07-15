With NBA free agency in play, a former Chicago Bulls guard has found a new team–but outside of the United States.

It’s not rare for players who have been outside of the NBA to make a return to the league during the summer signing period.

However, Tomas Satoransky’s relocation won’t include a return to the US.

Instead, he’s signing with the Israeli club, Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Ex-Bulls Guard Finds New Team Outside Of NBA

The 34-year-old Prague-born point guard has been playing professionally since 2007.

He was drafted in the NBA during the 2012 offseason, landing as the 32 overall pick in round two with the Washington Wizards.

After his last NBA action in 2022, Tomas Satoransky signed with FC Barcelona. It was a return to the club for the veteran guard.

Following a three-year run in Spain, Satoransky will take a new direction. It’s unclear if the ex-Bulls veteran garnered any interest from his old league, the NBA, but he is embracing a new opportunity.

Tomas Satoransky’s NBA Career

Satoransky joined the NBA when he was 25. He spent the first three years of his career playing for the Wizards, making noise as a possible Sixth Man of the Year candidate in year two.

During the 2019 NBA offseason, the Bulls acquired Satoransky via sign-and-trade. His run with the Bulls would last two years.

Over that stretch, Satoransky appeared in 123 games. He shot 46.1% from the field and produced 8.9 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Satoransky came down with 3.2 rebounds per game and dished out 5.1 assists per game.

Before going into year three with the Bulls, Satoransky was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was the trade the Bulls made to acquire Lonzo Ball.

Satoransky appeared in 32 games for the Pelicans. He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Spurs rolled him out for one game before reaching contract buyout.

The veteran guard would play his final NBA minutes where it all started in DC. After 22 games with the Wizards, Satoransky inked a four-year deal with Barcelona just as NBA free agency fired up.