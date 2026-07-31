The Chicago Bulls struggled to move Zach LaVine and his contract for multiple seasons before the Sacramento Kings finally took him on ahead of the February 2025 trade deadline.

After playing his final 42 games with the Bulls, LaVine finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with 32 appearances for Sacramento. In 2025-2026, he played 39 games for the Kings before suffering a season-ending setback.

Although LaVine had an opportunity to move on in 2026, he decided to pick up his $48.9 million player option. The deal he signed with the Bulls will last one more season. LaVine will get his money, but the business decision works both ways.

According to a recent report from ESPN 1320’s James Ham, LaVine isn’t promised a major role for the Kings in 2026-2027, despite being their highest-paid player.

Ex-Bulls Star Gets Unfortunate Message After $49 Million Decision

“They haven’t promised him a starting job, they haven’t promised him ‘X’ amount of minutes per game. They’ve been honest with him,” Ham explained.

“[The Kings] said, ‘Look, all bets are off if you opt in. So if you’re gonna do that, that’s on you. Whatever happens from then on, we understand, you’re making a business decision to accept $49 million. We also as a franchise have to make a business decision with regards to you, and what we’re gonna do at our shooting guard position for the next five years. And that does not include you. So if it includes you part of the time this season that’s one thing, but if it doesn’t include you by game 20 or game 40, then it doesn’t. We can try to find you a place to play.’”

The Bulls know well how difficult it is to trade Zach LaVine and his expensive salary. Sacramento, at least, only has to sell one year of the deal, rather than three seasons.

A buyout could eventually be in the works for LaVine, similar to the ex-Bull DeMar DeRozan, but so far, the Kings haven’t moved on that.

Zach LaVine’s NBA Career

During LaVine’s 12-year career, he spent eight seasons with the Bulls, appearing in 416 games.

The star forward averaged 24.2 points per game, while shooting 39.0% from three. As productive as LaVine was on a personal level, the Bulls often struggled to compete in the NBA Playoffs. They had just one postseason appearance during the LaVine era.

Throughout LaVine’s run with the Kings, he has averaged 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, while hitting on 41.6% of his threes.