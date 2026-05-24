Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Bulls Star’s $51 Million Prediction Proves Chicago Was Right

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Getty
Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls cut ties with Ayo Dosunmu ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. It wasn’t an unexpected decision, considering the Bulls were clearly heading in the direction of a rebuild.

With Dosunmu being on the final season of his contract, the Bulls were wise to ship him out for value if they didn’t plan to pay for his services beyond 2026.

The Bulls landed Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks. Dosunmu went to a competitive Minnesota Timberwolves team and drove his value up even more.

Now, the ex-Bulls star is gaining contract predictions that exceed $50 million.

How Much Could Ayo Dosunmu Make In Free Agency

Ayo Dosunmu

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three pointer against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a reasonable offer could look like $51 million over three seasons.

“Minnesota acquired Dosunmu’s Bird rights in the trade, so they are allowed to sign the guard and still exceed the luxury tax and apron. He is eligible to sign a three-year, $52.4 million extension before June 30. Teams above the salary cap, such as Detroit, have the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception available to offer.”

Marks added that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat are the best fits for Dosunmu. The Bulls were excluded, despite the veteran guard leaving the door open for a potential return in 2026 and beyond.

“Everything is on the table when you’re a free agent,” Dosunmu told the Chicago Sun-Times in April. “That’s the main thing about being a free agent — you listen. You have conversations with whoever is interested. I’ll sit down with my family, and you have those conversations about where the next duration of my career will be.”

Dosunmu landed with the Bulls as a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent five seasons with the Bulls, averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. Dosunmu shot 37.7% from three.

Did The Bulls Make The Right Move?

Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 12: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at the United Center on February 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Based on the projection, trading Dosunmu was a logical choice for Chicago.

Shelling out $50 million for a player who is a win-now type doesn’t make much sense for the rebuilding Bulls at this time. The Bulls could use the draft assets, plus they landed two young and affordable prospects who will get a chance to develop and showcase themselves in a low-stakes situation.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments