Ex-Bulls Star’s $51 Million Prediction Proves Chicago Was Right

The Chicago Bulls cut ties with Ayo Dosunmu ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. It wasn’t an unexpected decision, considering the Bulls were clearly heading in the direction of a rebuild.

With Dosunmu being on the final season of his contract, the Bulls were wise to ship him out for value if they didn’t plan to pay for his services beyond 2026.

The Bulls landed Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks. Dosunmu went to a competitive Minnesota Timberwolves team and drove his value up even more.

Now, the ex-Bulls star is gaining contract predictions that exceed $50 million.

How Much Could Ayo Dosunmu Make In Free Agency

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a reasonable offer could look like $51 million over three seasons.

“Minnesota acquired Dosunmu’s Bird rights in the trade, so they are allowed to sign the guard and still exceed the luxury tax and apron. He is eligible to sign a three-year, $52.4 million extension before June 30. Teams above the salary cap, such as Detroit, have the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception available to offer.”

Marks added that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat are the best fits for Dosunmu. The Bulls were excluded, despite the veteran guard leaving the door open for a potential return in 2026 and beyond.

“Everything is on the table when you’re a free agent,” Dosunmu told the Chicago Sun-Times in April. “That’s the main thing about being a free agent — you listen. You have conversations with whoever is interested. I’ll sit down with my family, and you have those conversations about where the next duration of my career will be.”

Dosunmu landed with the Bulls as a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent five seasons with the Bulls, averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. Dosunmu shot 37.7% from three.

Did The Bulls Make The Right Move?

Based on the projection, trading Dosunmu was a logical choice for Chicago.

Shelling out $50 million for a player who is a win-now type doesn’t make much sense for the rebuilding Bulls at this time. The Bulls could use the draft assets, plus they landed two young and affordable prospects who will get a chance to develop and showcase themselves in a low-stakes situation.