Ex-Bulls First-Rounder Gets Cut Months After Trade

A former Chicago Bulls forward became available on Sunday, July 26.

The Philadelphia 76ers waived the 24-year-old Dalen Terry after he spent a chunk of the 2025-2026 NBA season playing for the Sixers.

Terry became a roster casualty for the Sixers after they made the shocking LeBron James signing late last week.

Dalen Terry’s NBA Career

It all started on the Bulls for Terry. In 2022, the Bulls drafted Terry out of Arizona with the 18th overall pick.

As a rookie, Terry came off the bench for 38 games. He averaged just 5.6 minutes per game during his rookie season. He produced 2.2 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field at that time.

Over the next two years, Terry would see his minutes increase slightly, while continuing to play a reserve role. During his final full season with the Bulls, Terry shot 44.8% from the field to average 4.5 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Last season, the Bulls trotted out Terry for 34 games. He shot 44.1% from the field, and knocked down 41.3% of his threes, which marked a career-high clip. Terry averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds.

The Bulls included Terry in one of their many deadline deals back in February. Chicago traded Terry to the New York Knicks in the deal that helped land the Bulls Guerschon Yabusele. Terry was flipped to the New Orleans Pelicans, but was waived one day later.

The Sixers signed Terry to a two-way contract. Eventually, he was converted to a standard deal. Unfortunately, the non-guaranteed aspect made it easy for the Sixers to cut Terry in order to add James.

The former Bulls’ $2.58 million could get picked up by another team. If not, he’ll become a free agent.

Terry has 218 games under his belt. He is a 43.0% shooter, averaging 4.1 points per game as a reserve in the NBA.