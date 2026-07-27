Ex-Bulls First-Rounder Gets Cut Months After Trade

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Dalen Terry #7 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
A former Chicago Bulls forward became available on Sunday, July 26.
Terry became a roster casualty for the Sixers after they made the shocking LeBron James signing late last week.
Dalen Terry’s NBA Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 10: Dalen Terry #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
It all started on the Bulls for Terry. In 2022, the Bulls drafted Terry out of Arizona with the 18th overall pick.
As a rookie, Terry came off the bench for 38 games. He averaged just 5.6 minutes per game during his rookie season. He produced 2.2 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field at that time.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 10: Dalen Terry #14 dumps water on Cameron Payne #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers after the 139-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Over the next two years, Terry would see his minutes increase slightly, while continuing to play a reserve role. During his final full season with the Bulls, Terry shot 44.8% from the field to average 4.5 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Last season, the Bulls trotted out Terry for 34 games. He shot 44.1% from the field, and knocked down 41.3% of his threes, which marked a career-high clip. Terry averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Dalen Terry #7 of the Chicago Bulls drives against Myron Gardner #15 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 31, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The Sixers signed Terry to a two-way contract. Eventually, he was converted to a standard deal. Unfortunately, the non-guaranteed aspect made it easy for the Sixers to cut Terry in order to add James.
The former Bulls’ $2.58 million could get picked up by another team. If not, he’ll become a free agent.
Terry has 218 games under his belt. He is a 43.0% shooter, averaging 4.1 points per game as a reserve in the NBA.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
A former Chicago Bulls forward became available on Sunday, July 26. The Philadelphia 76ers waived the 24-year-old Dalen Terry after he spent a chunk of the 2025-2026 NBA season playing for the Sixers. Terry became a roster casualty for the Sixers after they made the shocking LeBron James signing late last week. Dalen Terry’s NBA […]