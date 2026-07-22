Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton just wrapped up a quick run with the Chicago Bulls by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency.

The 2018 first-round pick is set to play for his fifth team since entering the league. It will be Sexton’s third team since the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

As Sexton gears up for his first season with the Lakers, he has some bulletin board material from a Lakers insider.

Ex-Bulls Guard Gets Bad Label With Lakers After NBA Free Agency Decision

“I think the [Collin] Sexton room exception contract was the mistake here,” said Lakers insider Jovan Buha, who described the LA offseason as a successful one.

“If you look at both Marcus Smart and Kelly Oubre, they are making less money on two-year deals. And for two years, I would rather take the gamble that Marcus Smart stays healthy,” Buha continued.

“I think Kelly Oubre honestly might have been the most appealing because he at least gives you some of that wing size.”

The Lakers made some major changes around Luka Doncic this season. Sexton took part in the Lakers’ flood of moves in the opening days of free agency. He signed a two-year deal, with the second year being an option.

If Sexton sees the entire deal through (the option is a player decision), he’ll collect $19.2 million. In the short term, Sexton will make a fair amount of cash while getting the opportunity to prove his current doubters wrong while playing for a contender-hopeful.

Collin Sexton’s NBA Career

As a former No. 8 pick, Sexton started his career as a full-time starter with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year race.

During his four-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sexton produced averages of 20.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.

After getting traded to the Utah Jazz, Sexton averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 assists over 189 games. Last season, Sexton split time between the Hornets and the Bulls.

With the Hornets, Sexton produced 14.2 points and 3.7 assists off the bench, while shooting 39.3% from three. After getting moved to the Bulls, Sexton played in 26 games. He averaged 17.5 points while hitting 41.0% of his threes.