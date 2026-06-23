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Ex-Bulls Star Ayo Dosunmu Contract History After Landing New Deal

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

There won’t be any reunions happening between Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls in 2026-2027.

While Dosunmu kept an open mind before NBA free agency, he isn’t expected to discuss any potential deals with teams outside of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On June 22, Dosunmu agreed to a deal with the Timberwolves, landing a multi-season contract with the Western Conference contenders.

Dosunmu gains his third and biggest NBA contract since joining the Bulls.

Ex-Bulls Star Ayo Dosunmu Contract History After Landing New Deal

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 25: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves walks off the floor after Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

During the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu was picked up by the Bulls in the second round with the 38th overall pick.

At the time, Dosunu had wrapped up a run at Illinois. As soon as he landed with the Bulls, he garnered notable playing time.

Dosunmu’s first contract was a two-year rookie deal. He earned $925,258 during his rookie season. In year two (2022-2023), Dosunmu made $1.5 million to wrap up his two-year, $2.4 million contract.

The Bulls signed Dosunmu to a three-year deal, which was worth $21.0 million. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Dosunmu collected $6.4 million.

When he entered the 2024-2025 NBA season, Dosunmu was set to make $7.0 million. His final season on the deal was worth $7.5 million. The Timberwolves picked up the tab ahead of the deadline.

Dosunmu’s third NBA contract is expected to be for five seasons. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Dosunmu will make $112 million over that time.

Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA Career

Minnesota Timberwolves v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 12: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

In his rookie season with the Bulls, Dosunmu appeared in 77 games. He produced averages of 8.8 points and 3.3 assists, while shooting 37.6% from three.

Overall, Dosunmu spent five seasons playing for the Bulls. Before he was traded to the Timberwolves, Dosunmu averaged 15.0 points per game while shooting 45.1% from three.

After landing with the Wolves, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, making 41.4% of his long-range shots.

A strong playoff run with the Timberwolves helped Dosunmu drive up the value on his next contract. He produced 15.6 points per game, along with 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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