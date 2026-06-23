There won’t be any reunions happening between Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls in 2026-2027.

While Dosunmu kept an open mind before NBA free agency, he isn’t expected to discuss any potential deals with teams outside of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On June 22, Dosunmu agreed to a deal with the Timberwolves, landing a multi-season contract with the Western Conference contenders.

Dosunmu gains his third and biggest NBA contract since joining the Bulls.

Ex-Bulls Star Ayo Dosunmu Contract History After Landing New Deal

During the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu was picked up by the Bulls in the second round with the 38th overall pick.

At the time, Dosunu had wrapped up a run at Illinois. As soon as he landed with the Bulls, he garnered notable playing time.

Dosunmu’s first contract was a two-year rookie deal. He earned $925,258 during his rookie season. In year two (2022-2023), Dosunmu made $1.5 million to wrap up his two-year, $2.4 million contract.

The Bulls signed Dosunmu to a three-year deal, which was worth $21.0 million. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Dosunmu collected $6.4 million.

When he entered the 2024-2025 NBA season, Dosunmu was set to make $7.0 million. His final season on the deal was worth $7.5 million. The Timberwolves picked up the tab ahead of the deadline.

Dosunmu’s third NBA contract is expected to be for five seasons. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Dosunmu will make $112 million over that time.

Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA Career

In his rookie season with the Bulls, Dosunmu appeared in 77 games. He produced averages of 8.8 points and 3.3 assists, while shooting 37.6% from three.

Overall, Dosunmu spent five seasons playing for the Bulls. Before he was traded to the Timberwolves, Dosunmu averaged 15.0 points per game while shooting 45.1% from three.

After landing with the Wolves, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, making 41.4% of his long-range shots.

A strong playoff run with the Timberwolves helped Dosunmu drive up the value on his next contract. He produced 15.6 points per game, along with 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.