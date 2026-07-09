Months after the Chicago Bulls cut ties with Ayo Dosunmu, the Minnesota Timberwolves sent him a five-year offer.

Despite taking a major swing on LaMelo Ball in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, the Timberwolves still invested $112 million in the ex-Bulls guard.

That’s a hefty price for the young veteran. One that was recently considered a top overpay of the 2026 NBA offseason.

Ex-Bulls Star Gets Harsh Reaction To $112 Million Deal

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently listed the top five overpays of the 2026 NBA offseason. Dosunmu’s deal ranks fourth on the list, trailing Kevin Huerter, Walker Kessler, and Trae Young.

“Minnesota might have felt backed into a corner by Donte DiVincenzo’s torn Achilles and an overall dearth of perimeter depth, but understanding why a deal wound up richer than it should have doesn’t change its nature,” Buckley wrote.

“The Wolves better hope those playoff flashes—against a bad Denver defense and on outlier shooting (68 points on 23-of-32)—were for real, because that’s the only time Dosunmu looked worthy of a contract this rich.”

Should The Bulls Feel Good About The Ayo Dosunmu Trade?

The 26-year-old wasn’t shipped out of Chicago due to performance concerns.

With his free agency looming, it was becoming clear that Dosunmu could be in line for a notable payday, which comes with a long-term deal.

Before getting traded, Dosunmu appeared in 45 games for the Bulls. He shot 51.4% from the field and 45.1% from three, to average 15.0 points.

In addition to his scoring, Dosunmu produced 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The Bulls could afford to bring back Dosunmu, but the state of the team called for a rebuild. Selling off expiring contracts for in-season value made the most sense for the Bulls. As a result, Dosunmu was on his way out the door.

In return for Dosunmu and Julian Phillips, the Bulls landed Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks.

Two players on board for next season, along with notable draft capital.

The Bulls can feel good about escaping the idea of being on the wrong end of an overpay with Dosunmu, but that doesn’t mean they viewed him in a negative light.

Ultimately, the Bulls appreciated what the former second-round pick brought to the table.

Over five seasons, Dosunmu appeared in 324 games. He produced averages of 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists with the Bulls.

Since joining the Timberwolves, Dosunmu’s production improved to 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.