Months after sending the veteran center Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics, the ex-Chicago Bulls big man is gearing up for free agency.

Lately, there have been some light rumors about Vucevic potentially parting ways with the NBA and joining an international suitor.

That sparked a reaction from Vucevic, which resulted in the veteran big man shooting down the idea that his NBA days are finished.

Ex-Chicago Bulls Star Sends Clear Message To NBA After Failed Celtics Run

“I plan to be in the NBA, to stay there until the end of my career,” Vucevic told Vijesti, according to EuroHoops.net.

“I expect there will be an offer, that something will open up. I plan to stay. When free agency starts, I’ll wait to see what offers I get, which clubs will be interested, and then I’ll decide what to do next. I don’t have much information for now. What’s being mentioned in the media is, for some reason, speculation.”

Vucevic just wrapped up a short stint with the Celtics, which included 16 regular-season appearances and six playoff matchups.

Amid his run with the Celtics, Vucevic injured his finger, which resulted in surgery and missed time. He finished the run by averaging 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Does A Nikola Vucevic-Bulls Reunion Make Sense?

After cutting ties with Vucevic, the Bulls need frontcourt help.

While Chicago has been linked to a handful of center options ahead of the 2026 free agency run, most of their rumored targets are quite different compared to Vucevic.

Looking at the Deandre Aytons and the Jalen Durens of the class, the clearest difference is the age gap. Vucevic is 35, and looking at the final stretch of his career.

The Bulls are embracing their rebuild, which should rule out a return for the veteran stretch-five.

The Bulls did Vucevic a favor by sending him to an Eastern Conference contender in Boston. While the Celtics might not bring him back, the former Bulls center should continue to search for a situation that puts him in a good position to potentially win at the highest level.

In six seasons with the Bulls, Vucevic produced averages of 18.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He made 49.9% of his shots from the field and drained 34.9% of his shots from three.