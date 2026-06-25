Following a run with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White is set to get his big payday with the Charlotte Hornets.

Months after the Bulls traded White to the surging Hornets, the veteran guard’s value shot up after his impressive run on a rebuilding team that started to turn things around.

On February 4, 2026, the Bulls sent White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Hornets in exchange for Ousmane Dieng, Collin Sexton, and multiple second-round draft picks.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Coby White intends to sign a three-year deal, worth $74 million, with the Hornets.

Ex-Bulls Star Coby White Contract History After Landing New Deal

When White arrived in Chicago, he was on board with a contract that was valued at $24.1 million. The team picked up both of the options on the back end.

The Bulls extended White with a three-year deal before the 2023-2024 NBA season. He earned just under $40.0 million throughout the duration of the contract.

White reportedly rejected an extension from the Bulls before playing on a $12.8 million salary for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

It turned out to be the right move.

Coby White’s Bulls Run

For several seasons, White was a homegrown prospect for the Bulls.

In 2019, the Bulls selected White with their seventh-overall pick. He was coming out of North Carolina, where he starred as a five-star freshman.

By year two, White was a full-time starter before going back to a bench role for two seasons. In 2023-2024, White was back to being a starter and thrived during the 2024-2025 NBA season, posting a career-high of 20.4 points while shooting 37.0% from three.

Before White was traded, he appeared in 29 games for the Bulls. The star guard produced 18.6 points per game, along with 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He shot 34.6% from three.

After White arrived in Charlotte, he saw the court for 21 games off the bench. The veteran guard shot a career-high 46.1% from the field and 39.1% from three. White averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.