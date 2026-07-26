Ex-Bulls Star Derrick Rose Sends Message To LeBron James

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose didn’t have too much to say on the LeBron James decision this week.

When FOX Chicago caught up with the superstar guard, Rose had a simple message after hearing that LeBron signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’m out of the game. Happy for him, but that’s not my life no more,” Rose said.

LeBron James Goes To The Sixers

It’s been a long month of July for the NBA, as several free agents had to wait on James’ decision before teams could make follow-up moves.

Since there were at least four teams who believed they had a real shot at LeBron, they didn’t make any roster decisions, as they anticipated his final decision. The Sixers ultimately won the sweepstakes, beating out known finalists such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors.

At 41, LeBron will continue building on his legacy with a fourth different team. He just wrapped up an eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Derrick Rose’s NBA Career

Rose and LeBron teamed up for a short period during the 2017-2018 NBA season.

The ex-guard signed a deal with the Cavs in free agency and appeared in 16 games for Cleveland. During the 2017-2018 season, the Cavaliers traded Rose to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rose bounced around throughout the final stages of his career. He spent time with the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks for a second stint, and had a final 24-game run with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023-2024.

Before all of that, Rose was the Chicago Bulls’ superstar. With the Bulls, Rose averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

His accolades with the Bulls included three All-Star appearances, All-NBA, Rookie of the Year, and MVP in 2010-2011.

In September 2024, Rose officially announced his retirement from basketball. The ex-MVP has moved on from the game.