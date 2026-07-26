Ex-Bulls Star Derrick Rose Sends Message To LeBron James

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose speaks to media prior to a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtic, about his jersey retirement ceremony at the United Center on January 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose didn’t have too much to say on the LeBron James decision this week.
“I’m out of the game. Happy for him, but that’s not my life no more,” Rose said.
LeBron James Goes To The Sixers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
It’s been a long month of July for the NBA, as several free agents had to wait on James’ decision before teams could make follow-up moves.
Since there were at least four teams who believed they had a real shot at LeBron, they didn’t make any roster decisions, as they anticipated his final decision. The Sixers ultimately won the sweepstakes, beating out known finalists such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors.
At 41, LeBron will continue building on his legacy with a fourth different team. He just wrapped up an eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Derrick Rose’s NBA Career
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks talks to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. before the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Rose and LeBron teamed up for a short period during the 2017-2018 NBA season.
The ex-guard signed a deal with the Cavs in free agency and appeared in 16 games for Cleveland. During the 2017-2018 season, the Cavaliers traded Rose to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
GettyCLEVELAND, OH – JANUARY 23: Derrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls drives around LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 23, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 96-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Rose bounced around throughout the final stages of his career. He spent time with the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks for a second stint, and had a final 24-game run with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023-2024.
Before all of that, Rose was the Chicago Bulls’ superstar. With the Bulls, Rose averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.
His accolades with the Bulls included three All-Star appearances, All-NBA, Rookie of the Year, and MVP in 2010-2011.
In September 2024, Rose officially announced his retirement from basketball. The ex-MVP has moved on from the game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose didn’t have too much to say on the LeBron James decision this week. When FOX Chicago caught up with the superstar guard, Rose had a simple message after hearing that LeBron signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. “I’m out of the game. Happy for him, but that’s not my life […]