The Sacramento Kings are experiencing a Zach LaVine issue that is familiar for the Chicago Bulls.

As the Kings navigate through a rebuild, they would be wise to try and move off LaVine, just as the Kings did two years ago. However, they’ll find it difficult to do so.

According to the NBA analyst Zach Lowe, the Kings aren’t going to get much–if anything–for the former Bulls star.

Ex-Bulls Star Stuck With Same Issues On Kings

“They’re not getting anything [for Zach LaVine],” the analyst said on The Zach Lowe Show.

“Sabonis, they’ll get something. It won’t be like a dump, where they have to attach things, but LaVine is a dump. Sabonis, you’re not getting anything that’s like, oh wow, this young prospect that’s very exciting. You’re not getting that. You are just getting something that’s a little less damaging and some seconds or something.”

LaVine just wrapped up his 12th season in the NBA. While the veteran forward has been in the game long enough to want to compete, the Kings are unlikely to find value for LaVine in the trade market if they want to help the 30-year-old get to a contender.

Over his decade-plus career, LaVine played three seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves and eight years for the Bulls.

With Chicago, LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Last season, LaVine averaged 19.2 points (39.0% from three), 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with the Kings.

The numbers remain intriguing, but LaVine is still working with his five-year, $215.1 million contract he signed with the Bulls. LaVine’s player option is costing $48.9 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

If the Kings want to move on, they might have to agree to a buyout with the veteran center. In that case, LaVine would be free to sign anywhere for the minimum. So far, the Kings don’t seem willing to put him on the free agency market.