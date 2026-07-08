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Ex-Bulls Star Gets Word On NBA Free Agency Chances

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Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
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Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls.

As expected, the former Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine picked up his player option with the Sacramento Kings for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

With $48.9 million on the table, LaVine was wise to lock in his high salary for the year before his five-year deal, which is worth $215.1 million, expires at the end of the 2027 postseason.

Although LaVine confirmed he was willing to return to the Kings for that price, many speculated that a buyout could be in LaVine’s future. While that still may be the case, for the time being, the Kings reportedly don’t have any plans to cut ties with the veteran standout.

Ex-Bulls Star Gets Word On NBA Free Agency Chances

San Antonio Spurs v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 06: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls argues with referee John Butler #30 against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at the United Center on January 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If LaVine desires a winning situation, he’s likely in the wrong place.

When the Bulls sent LaVine to the Kings, their roster looked competitive on paper. It turned out that wasn’t the case. Sacramento is expected to remain in a rebuild throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Don’t rule out LaVine hitting the NBA free agency market during the season, but he isn’t expected to hit the open market this early in the year. According to the NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bulls don’t intend to buy out LaVine at this time.

Zach LaVine’s NBA Career

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Zach Lavine #8 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center on October 15, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After spending the first three years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine joined the Bulls in 2017-2018.

He ended up playing eight seasons with the Bulls, appearing in 416 games. During that stretch, LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. LaVine shot 39.0% from three during his time in Chicago.

The Bulls struggled to build a contender around LaVine. After making the playoffs just once in 2021-2022, the Bulls moved LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in 2024-2025.

Over two years with the Kings, LaVine appeared in only 71 games. He shot 41.6% from three, averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

With 12 years under his belt and two All-Star nods, LaVine remains an intriguing player for win-now teams. However, organizations are likely to continue waiting for a Sacramento buyout, or a chance to give LaVine a contract reset during the 2027 offseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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