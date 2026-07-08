As expected, the former Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine picked up his player option with the Sacramento Kings for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

With $48.9 million on the table, LaVine was wise to lock in his high salary for the year before his five-year deal, which is worth $215.1 million, expires at the end of the 2027 postseason.

Although LaVine confirmed he was willing to return to the Kings for that price, many speculated that a buyout could be in LaVine’s future. While that still may be the case, for the time being, the Kings reportedly don’t have any plans to cut ties with the veteran standout.

Ex-Bulls Star Gets Word On NBA Free Agency Chances

If LaVine desires a winning situation, he’s likely in the wrong place.

When the Bulls sent LaVine to the Kings, their roster looked competitive on paper. It turned out that wasn’t the case. Sacramento is expected to remain in a rebuild throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Don’t rule out LaVine hitting the NBA free agency market during the season, but he isn’t expected to hit the open market this early in the year. According to the NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bulls don’t intend to buy out LaVine at this time.

Zach LaVine’s NBA Career

After spending the first three years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine joined the Bulls in 2017-2018.

He ended up playing eight seasons with the Bulls, appearing in 416 games. During that stretch, LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. LaVine shot 39.0% from three during his time in Chicago.

The Bulls struggled to build a contender around LaVine. After making the playoffs just once in 2021-2022, the Bulls moved LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in 2024-2025.

Over two years with the Kings, LaVine appeared in only 71 games. He shot 41.6% from three, averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

With 12 years under his belt and two All-Star nods, LaVine remains an intriguing player for win-now teams. However, organizations are likely to continue waiting for a Sacramento buyout, or a chance to give LaVine a contract reset during the 2027 offseason.