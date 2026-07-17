The Chicago Bulls likely feel content with their decision to acquire the point guard Josh Giddey during the 2024 offseason, but the instant success that the outgoing Alex Caruso found with the Oklahoma City Thunder must’ve stung in a way.

Although the Bulls grabbed a former No. 6 pick out of Australia, the Thunder managed to pick up a game-changer on a win-now roster. Nearly a decade into his career, Caruso is gaining attention as one of the best undrafted players of all time.

Ex-Bulls Veteran Gets Special Nod After 9 NBA Seasons

Bleacher Report’s Lee Escobedo recently compiled a list of the top 10 undrafted players of all time. Caruso popped on the list as No. 7.

“Alex Caruso went from G League anonymity to one of the most respected perimeter defenders in the NBA. Not bad for a dude who never heard his name called on draft night in 2016. But don’t let the hype fool you: Caruso’s rise is built on grit, IQ and defense that coaches drool over,” Escobedo wrote.

When the Bulls signed Caruso, he was coming off a run with the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, the Bulls were building a contender, and he was a key member of the bench unit for most of his two out of three seasons.

Alex Caruso’s Bulls Stint

The Bulls signed Alex Caruso to a four-year, $37 million deal ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

In his first season with the Bulls, Caruso appeared in 41 games. He produced averages of 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he came up with 1.7 steals per game.

By year two, Caruso started about half of the games he played. His numbers took a dip to 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Year three was the final run for Caruso in Chicago. That year remains the most games he started in a single season (57). He also produced more points than ever, averaging 10.1 points per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field and hitting on 40.8% from three.

When Caruso’s deal was reaching the final season, the Bulls decided to go younger. Caruso was obviously a positive player to have around, but Chicago wasn’t closer to becoming a title team.

The Lakers did a solid job plucking Caruso, the undrafted guard out of Texas A&M, out of the NBA G League in 2017. Over time, Caruso became a two-time NBA champion and NBA All-Defensive in 2023 and 2024. While the Bulls benefited from the Caruso experience for a short period of time, he’s now a key contributor on the championship-caliber OKC Thunder.