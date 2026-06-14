A few years after parting ways with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine’s monster contract is finally winding down.

The ex-Bulls star could become a free agent as early as this summer, but he has a player option attached to his deal. LaVine has until June 29 to make his decision.

Ex-Chicago Bulls Star Gets $48.9 Million Prediction

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, LaVine is widely expected to pick up the player option with the Sacramento Kings.

Could another team convince him to turn down the one season, which will be worth $48.9 million? They would have to come to the table with a lucrative offer.

“I don’t even know if it’s a three-year deal for $100 million, something like that. If you’re Zach LaVine, I don’t see that out there right now,” Scotto said on Sactown Sports.

“I think ultimately he’s opting in and barring anything of that caliber, that was kind of the expectation I was told, and a lot of people around the league have surmised that as well. So I do think ultimately he’s opting in.”

Play

Zach LaVine’s Contract

When Zach LaVine was with the Bulls, he inked a five-year deal for $215.1 million. For years, the Bulls were accused of having one of the most overrated contracts in the game with LaVine.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, he was making $44.5 million.

LaVine was on Chicago’s trade block early in the contract, but he was hard to move. In February 2025, LaVine was finally dealt to the Kings in a three-team trade.

Since landing in Sacramento, LaVine has averaged 20.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Zach LaVine’s Run With The Bulls

It wasn’t all bad for LaVine in Chicago.

While the contract clouded the judgment of his play, LaVine was still widely considered a star during his time with the Bulls.

Over two seasons, he was an All-Star. Overall, LaVine finished with eight seasons on the Bulls. During that time, he produced averages of 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He shot 47.4% from the field and 39.0% from three before getting traded.

Would The Bulls Take LaVine Back?

If LaVine picks up the option as he’s expected to, the veteran sharpshooter becomes a logical trade candidate for Sacramento.

Not only is LaVine on a major expiring deal, but he’s on a roster that is not built to compete in 2026-2027.

The Bulls are in a position to take on bad expiring contracts. If LaVine comes with assets, why not consider him in Chicago? That’s not to say the Bulls are going to actively look for a reunion, but it’s not far-fetched.

After LaVine makes his final contract decision, the NBA world will see what the Kings want to do next.