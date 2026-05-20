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Chicago Bulls Eyeing Notable Former Steve Kerr Assistant

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OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors addresses the media before in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

With a handful of front office moves made over the past week, the Chicago Bulls now have to figure out who will lead the charge from the bench.

Although the team anticipated having Billy Donovan around for years to come, after signing him to an extension last summer, Donovan stepped down. The state of the Bulls no longer seemed to be an attractive job for the veteran head coach.

The Bulls are still on the hunt for Donovan’s replacement. A former Golden State Warriors assistant under Steve Kerr, Jerry Stackhouse, is the latest candidate to get linked to the Bulls.

Jerry Stackhouse Gains Interest In Chicago

Jerry-Stackhouse2

GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 29: Jerry Stackhouse the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 29, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

via Marc Stein, The Stein Line: Another name for the Bulls’ coaching search: Jerry Stackhouse, fresh off a stint as a Warriors assistant, has emerged as a candidate in Chicago, sources tell [JakeFishcer] and me.

Add Stackhouse to a lengthy list of candidates.

Several reports have linked coaches such as Sean Sweeney, Dave Bliss, Wes Unseld Jr., Micah Nori, Tiago Splitter, Lamar Skeeter, and Ryan Schmidt to the Bulls.

It’s clear the Bulls are taking their time with the search in order to get this selection right.

The History Of Stackhouse

Samardo Samuels of the Cleveland Cavaliers

GettyATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 21: Jerry Stackhouse #42 of the Atlanta Hawks reaches for a steal against Samardo Samuels #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena on January 21, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jerry Stackhouse is a former player who was selected third overall in the 1995 NBA Draft. Stackhouse started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Amid his third season with the Sixers, Stackhouse ended up on the Detroit Pistons. In 2002, Stackhouse joined the Washington Wizards. After his time in DC, Stackhouse joined the Dallas Mavericks. He finished his career with one-year runs in Milwaukee, Miami, Atlanta, and Brooklyn.

After calling it a career in 2013, Stackhouse picked up an Assistant Coach position with the Toronto Raptors. He was a head coach for the G League team from 2016-2018, and landed another assistant position with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018.

Vanderbilt hired Stackhouse to become the head coach in 2019. After five years in the NCAA, Stackhouse returned to the NBA to coach alongside Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors. With Kerr returning to the Warriors for two more seasons, Stackhouse was one of two coaches to step away. Now, he’s gaining attention from the Bulls.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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