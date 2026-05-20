Chicago Bulls Eyeing Notable Former Steve Kerr Assistant

With a handful of front office moves made over the past week, the Chicago Bulls now have to figure out who will lead the charge from the bench.

Although the team anticipated having Billy Donovan around for years to come, after signing him to an extension last summer, Donovan stepped down. The state of the Bulls no longer seemed to be an attractive job for the veteran head coach.

The Bulls are still on the hunt for Donovan’s replacement. A former Golden State Warriors assistant under Steve Kerr, Jerry Stackhouse, is the latest candidate to get linked to the Bulls.

Jerry Stackhouse Gains Interest In Chicago

via Marc Stein, The Stein Line: Another name for the Bulls’ coaching search: Jerry Stackhouse, fresh off a stint as a Warriors assistant, has emerged as a candidate in Chicago, sources tell [JakeFishcer] and me.

Add Stackhouse to a lengthy list of candidates.

Several reports have linked coaches such as Sean Sweeney, Dave Bliss, Wes Unseld Jr., Micah Nori, Tiago Splitter, Lamar Skeeter, and Ryan Schmidt to the Bulls.

It’s clear the Bulls are taking their time with the search in order to get this selection right.

The History Of Stackhouse

Jerry Stackhouse is a former player who was selected third overall in the 1995 NBA Draft. Stackhouse started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Amid his third season with the Sixers, Stackhouse ended up on the Detroit Pistons. In 2002, Stackhouse joined the Washington Wizards. After his time in DC, Stackhouse joined the Dallas Mavericks. He finished his career with one-year runs in Milwaukee, Miami, Atlanta, and Brooklyn.

After calling it a career in 2013, Stackhouse picked up an Assistant Coach position with the Toronto Raptors. He was a head coach for the G League team from 2016-2018, and landed another assistant position with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018.

Vanderbilt hired Stackhouse to become the head coach in 2019. After five years in the NCAA, Stackhouse returned to the NBA to coach alongside Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors. With Kerr returning to the Warriors for two more seasons, Stackhouse was one of two coaches to step away. Now, he’s gaining attention from the Bulls.