The Chicago Bulls made a trade on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft. The team adds Nic Claxton before making two first-round selections.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are engaged in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets.

In the deal, the Timberwolves are sending the veteran forward Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick to the Nets. Minnesota acquired the No. 33 pick and Mo Gueye, while the Bulls picked up the veteran center in Claxton.

Chicago Bulls Fans React To Nic Claxton Trade

The Bulls were expected to pick up a notable veteran center in free agency. They start the offseason off by grabbing Claxton in the trade market after his run with the Nets.

Shortly after the news broke, Bulls fans took to Reddit to react:

Jimmybutlersson isn’t ecstatic, but is content: Don’t hate it. Basically a free agent signing for a solid rim running big. His contract descends in value too so only hits 25 this year, then 23, then 21.

TomatoSecure192 is intrigued by the Josh Giddey-Nic Claxton duo: Giddy and Claxton will at least be an interesting PNR duo.

GhostOfChicago is shocked at the Bulls’ return: A solid starting center for free???

FVortex55 calls it a fleece for Chicago: Bulls first fleece ever lol. We don’t lose 35mjl on Kessler and we keep all our picks/guys. Thank the Lord for this miracle.

The Bulls have rolled with Nikola Vucevic as their starting center for the past few seasons.

During the 2205-2026 NBA season, Vucevic was sent to the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. It was one of the signs the Bulls were clearly firing up a rebuild.

Now, they replace Vucevic with Claxton before the 2026-2027 season.

Hyezusofcool is a fan for leadership reasons: I like Claxton. He’ll be a good locker room vet for the slew of young guys we get.

Rodam23 has props for Bryson Graham already: Bryson Graham cooking already

Wavy feels it’s a long time coming for the Bulls: Nice been wanting him for years.

Nic Claxton’s NBA Run

Claxton is a 27-year-old center who entered the NBA in 2019.

He was selected with the 31st overall pick in the NBA Draft.

In year one, Claxton appeared in just 15 games. By year two, he made 32 appearances. It wasn’t until his fourth season in 2022-2023 that Claxton became a full-time starter for the Nets.

The veteran center has been a starting center in the league ever since.

In 2025-2026, Claxton appeared in 69 games for the Nets. He posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.7 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Claxton has 380 games under his belt during the regular season and has been a part of three playoff runs with the Nets.

Joining a rebuilding Bulls team, Claxton is likely to resume his role as a starting center, forming an intriguing front court with Matas Buzelis, and potentially a top-four selection after the Bulls go fourth on June 23.