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Chicago Bulls Fans React To Nic Claxton Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on December 18, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Heat won 106-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls made a trade on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft. The team adds Nic Claxton before making two first-round selections.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are engaged in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets.

In the deal, the Timberwolves are sending the veteran forward Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick to the Nets. Minnesota acquired the No. 33 pick and Mo Gueye, while the Bulls picked up the veteran center in Claxton.

Chicago Bulls Fans React To Nic Claxton Trade

Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 03: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bulls were expected to pick up a notable veteran center in free agency. They start the offseason off by grabbing Claxton in the trade market after his run with the Nets.

Shortly after the news broke, Bulls fans took to Reddit to react:

Jimmybutlersson isn’t ecstatic, but is content: Don’t hate it. Basically a free agent signing for a solid rim running big. His contract descends in value too so only hits 25 this year, then 23, then 21.

TomatoSecure192 is intrigued by the Josh Giddey-Nic Claxton duo: Giddy and Claxton will at least be an interesting PNR duo.

GhostOfChicago is shocked at the Bulls’ return: A solid starting center for free???

FVortex55 calls it a fleece for Chicago: Bulls first fleece ever lol. We don’t lose 35mjl on Kessler and we keep all our picks/guys. Thank the Lord for this miracle.

Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 03: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bulls have rolled with Nikola Vucevic as their starting center for the past few seasons.

During the 2205-2026 NBA season, Vucevic was sent to the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. It was one of the signs the Bulls were clearly firing up a rebuild.

Now, they replace Vucevic with Claxton before the 2026-2027 season.

Hyezusofcool is a fan for leadership reasons: I like Claxton. He’ll be a good locker room vet for the slew of young guys we get.

Rodam23 has props for Bryson Graham already: Bryson Graham cooking already

Wavy feels it’s a long time coming for the Bulls: Nice been wanting him for years.

Nic Claxton’s NBA Run

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets lays up a shot against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Claxton is a 27-year-old center who entered the NBA in 2019.

He was selected with the 31st overall pick in the NBA Draft.

In year one, Claxton appeared in just 15 games. By year two, he made 32 appearances. It wasn’t until his fourth season in 2022-2023 that Claxton became a full-time starter for the Nets.

The veteran center has been a starting center in the league ever since.

In 2025-2026, Claxton appeared in 69 games for the Nets. He posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.7 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Claxton has 380 games under his belt during the regular season and has been a part of three playoff runs with the Nets.

Joining a rebuilding Bulls team, Claxton is likely to resume his role as a starting center, forming an intriguing front court with Matas Buzelis, and potentially a top-four selection after the Bulls go fourth on June 23.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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