The Chicago Bulls are finalizing an agreement to make Tiago Splitter the team’s next head coach. He will replace Billy Donovan, who stepped down.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Splitter decided to part ways with the Portland Trail Blazers just after spending the 2025-2026 NBA season as the interim head coach for the organization, replacing Chauncey Billups.

“The Bulls landed on Splitter due to his ability to lead the team’s player development, organizational alignment on the franchise’s direction and vision, and his leadership and knowledge base as a coach rising through the ranks since 2018 as well as a seven-year NBA player with one championship with the San Antonio Spurs,” Charania wrote on X.

Chicago’s front office, led by Bryson Graham, met with Splitter, Micah Nori (Timberwolves), Ryan Schmidt (Hawks), and Donovan’s top assistant, Wes Unseld Jr. They were all considered finalists this past week.

The Bulls are officially exiting the market for a new head coach, with Splitter taking the job.

Chicago Bulls Fans React To Tiago Splitter Head Coach Hiring

Here’s how Bulls fans reacted to the move on Monday, June 15.

Lilob724 is confident the organization made the right choice: Got our guy

ExtraLeading3376 is optimistic, considering the Portland circumstances: yep, good pickup. He was in a horrible situation with the Blazers this year (coach sacked) and somehow took them to the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference.

Chickensandcoke won’t go too far with a reaction: Cautiously optimistic on this.

Not Sockers13’s first choice, but will happily take it: Wanted Sweeney originally, but ya I’ll gladly take this as option 2. Happy.

ACupOfAJ13 wanted another option: someone convince me this was the right move over Micah. not mad, just thought Micah was the clear choice.

From a Blazers fan’s perspective: Blazers fan checking in, Splitter in his first year with us took a team that was expected to miss the playoffs/lose the play-in to the 7 seed. He’ll do some questionable rotation stuff but overall I was happy with what Splitter did for us. I’m interested to see his own systems rather than his adaptation of Billups ball.

What’s Next For The Bulls?

Now that the team knows the leader from the bench, they can begin to build out the roster, which will cater to Splitter’s style.

What is the style? Hear from Splitter, who spoke on it during his Paris Basketball coaching stint in 2024.

“Our game is not based on shooting threes just to shoot them. Our style is a fast game. We want to play fast. We don’t need a full 24 seconds to find a shot. Our game is not based on shooting threes just to shoot them. Our style is a fast game. We want to play fast. We don’t need a full 24 seconds to find a shot.” via BasketNews

Tiago Splitter’s NBA History

Splitter joined the NBA as a first-round pick in 2007.

The former international prospect was picked 28th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. He spent five seasons playing for the Spurs. He was a part of the 2014 championship squad.

In 2015-2016, Splitter played for the Atlanta Hawks. He finished his career with an eight-game run with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016-2017.

After playing in the NBA, Splitter joined the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant from 2019 to 2023. After a short run as an assistant with the Houston Rockets, Splitter took a head coaching position with Paris Basketball.

In 2025, Splitter joined Billups’ staff in Portland, getting the bump up when Billups was bumped out. Now, he takes over for the Bulls.