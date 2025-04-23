“Fantasy Trade” Proposal Would Send Zion Williamson to Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are heading into the offseason with plenty of questions regarding their current roster. Billy Donovan’s team is in a state of flux, and the front office will likely be searching to give the Bulls some continuity.

As a rebuilding team, Chicago’s roster is subject to change. It takes time to land on a rotation that makes sense and has the necessary upside long-term. Therefore, we could see the Bulls continue to wheel and deal in the coming months.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, if the Bulls are going to continue making trades, they should look toward Zion Williamson. Cowley noted how any move for the former Duke standout is likely fantasy, but that didn’t stop him from floating a potential trade package. The deal would look like this:

Pelicans Get: Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Jevon Carter

Bulls Get: Zion Williamson

It’s fair to assume there would be a significant amount of draft picks attached to any deal that lands Williamson. Nevertheless, that trade would give the Bulls a two-man core of Josh Giddey and Williamson. Those two players would then be tasked with leading Chicago back to the postseason.

Bulls Should Avoid Trading for Williamson

If the Bulls did move for Williamson, the front office would be telling the world that they’ve failed to learn the lesson of the past few years. Injuries are what derailed the last Bulls’ core, with Lonzo Ball missing over two years.

Adding another star who struggles to stay healthy would be a mistake. The front office would be rushing into a deal that would put them right back at square one. Sure, Williamson is an elite talent, but his inability to remain on the court should be a red flag the Bulls don’t want to charge at.

Williamson has played in 214 games over his first six years in the NBA. He’s played 30 or less games in three of those seasons. Chicago would be better served looking elsewhere if they wanted to make a blockbuster acquisition.

Nikola Vucevic Could Leave the Bulls

An interesting factor of Cowley’s trade idea was the addition of Vucevic. The veteran big man recently discussed his desire to win now that he’s in such a late stage of his career.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Vucevic, 34, will be in the final year of his three-year $60 million contract once next season begins. The Bulls will likely explore his trade market, both during the summer and at the trade deadline. Vucevic’s skill set will likely entice multiple contenders to explore his trade value. However, it remains to be seen whether the Bulls front office is willing to part with the former All-Star or whether he will see out the final year of his contract in Chicago.