‘Beloved’ Bulls Former 1st Round Pick & 3-Time NBA Champion Passes Away

The Chicago Bulls are dealing with the loss of a former 1st round pick who went on to become a popular broadcaster in his post-basketball career.

“Stacey King has passed away at 59 years old,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “A three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls across eight NBA seasons after being the No. 6 pick in the 1989 draft, and a beloved broadcaster for the team in his post-playing career.”

King played 10 seasons in the NBA, including winning 3 NBA titles in his 1st 5 seasons with the Bulls from 1989 to 1994 — 3 consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993 playing for head coach Phil Jackson and alongside Basketball Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King,” the Bulls wrote on their official X account.

The Bulls traded King to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Luc Longley in 1994. He played parts of 4 more seasons in the NBA for the Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks before finishing his career overseas.

King coached 2 seasons in the NBA G-League and CBA before becoming the color commentator for Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago from 2006 until the network shut down in 2024. King was known for his enthusiasm on the mic, including a legendary call on a Derrick Rose dunk against the Phoenix Suns in 2010.

“One of the most legendary calls of all time,” Barstool Sports wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Rest in Peace, Stacey King.”

Reactions Pour in Following Stacey King’s Death

King, 6-foot-11, was a Lawton, Oklahoma, native who 1st became known to basketball fans around the world during his time at the University of Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to the 1988 NCAA Championship Game, where they lost to Big 8 Rival Kansas in the finals.

Reactions poured in quickly on Sunday following the news of King’s death.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

“RIP Stacey King,” Legion Hoops wrote on its official X account. “One of my favorites commentators of all-time.”

“Stacey King was the best of us,” NBC Sports reporter and Chicago native Kylen Mills wrote on her official X account. “He took photos & signed autographs for every fan who asked. He was friends with every employee, could make anyone laugh. Loved the game. I was blessed to call a few Bulls games with him this season, he couldn’t have been kinder. Stacey reached out to me after to tell me how awesome I did & said he’d always advocate for me to get my shot w/ the Bulls & in the NBA. He was an incredible person. RIP Stacey. We are all heartbroken.”