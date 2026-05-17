Former Bulls Standout Sends Message to NBA Free Agency Suitors

The short-lived run with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Ayo Dosunmu could be coming to an end.

Following a second-round loss against the San Antonio Spurs, Dosunmu is set to hit the free agency market for the first time in his career. After spending the 2025-2026 season with the Chicago Bulls and the Timberwolves, Dosunmu will hit the open market unrestricted.

Following the Timberwolves’ unfortunate season-ending loss, Dosunmu addressed his upcoming run in free agency.

Ayo Dosunmu Praises Minnesota—But Is Keeping Options Open

“The main thing that I really appreciated coming to Minnesota was how they accepted me. Coming in at the trade deadline, they accepted me right away. The fans are amazing, the environment is amazing. I love it. Being my first time being traded, I think they took me in with open arms. So I’m excited,” Dosunmu said of Minnesota.

“Of course, I’m excited also for free agency, because being in the league for five years, this is my first time being able to go through free agency unrestricted. I’m looking forward to that. But at the same time, my time here, these two to three months in Minnesota has been great. I’m excited for the future.”

The 26-year-old is not in a position to take discounts in the NBA. Back in 2021, Dosunmu was a second-round pick (38th overall) for the Bulls out of Illinois. His initial contract with the Bulls was just $2.4 million over two years.

In 2023, Dosunmu started a three-year deal, which was worth $21.0 million. He had a strong contract year between the Bulls and the Timberwolves in 2025-2026.

In 45 games with the Bulls, Dosunmu shot 45.1% from the field and scored 15.0 points per game. He dished out 3.6 assists per game, while coming down with 3.0 rebounds per outing.

When the Bulls declared a rebuild, Dosunmu was moved to the Timberwolves. He appeared in 24 games, shooting 41.4% from three and scoring 14.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds. In the playoffs, Dosunmu posted averages of 15.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

Dosunmu will keep the Timberwolves on the table. He also didn’t rule out a return to Chicago when asked about it last month.

“Everything is on the table when you’re a free agent,” Dosunmu said. “That’s the main thing about being a free agent. You listen. You have conversations with whoever is interested.”

“You’re drafted somewhere, you help a player develop, help a player take it to another step, and that’s why I love Chicago so much, because I was a second-round pick, fought my way into the rotation, got better each and every year, and that was my home,” he also added.

Dosunmu claimed that the Timberwolves will get “first dibs” to speak with his reps. The Timberwolves can set the market for Dosunmu, but other teams will get a shot.