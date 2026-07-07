With the first wave of NBA free agency in the rearview, there are still a handful of notable names the Chicago Bulls could be keeping an eye on.

The Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson is one name that continues to drum up buzz for several teams.

As a restricted free agent, Watson can sign an offer sheet to agree to terms with an outside suitor, but the Nuggets have the power to match it.

While the Nuggets want Watson back in Denver, a sign-and-trade shouldn’t be ruled out, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Hearing that Watson isn’t a sure thing to return to the Nuggets for the 2026-2027 NBA season and beyond, Pippen Ain’t Easy’s Andre Hanlon suggests that Watson should be on the Bulls’ radar as a trade target.

Chicago Bulls Get Pushed To Pursue 23-Year-Old NBA Free Agent

“Watson is such a perfect fit for [Bryson Graham’s] rebuild project that bringing him to Chicago must remain an option,” Hanlon wrote.

“Graham seems to be done making big moves this summer, having used his cap space to trade for Nic Claxton, bring back Zach Collins and sign veteran guard Norman Powell. But he still has the assets to land Watson.”

An exact price for Watson’s services hasn’t been revealed, but Sam Amick reports that the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Walker Kessler acquisition is “perhaps the best recent comparison to Watson.”

What did that deal look like for the Lakers and the Utah Jazz? Two unprotected first-round picks, two first-round swaps.

The sign aspect of the sign-and-trade included a four-year, $130 million contract for the veteran center coming from Utah.

Peyton Watson’s Denver Nuggets Run

The 23-year-old guard is in high demand for a reason.

Year after year, Watson improved at the NBA level after landing on the Nuggets as the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Last year, Watson started in a career-high 40 games. He totaled 54 appearances. During those matchups, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He shot 41.1% from the field.

Unfortunately, Watson had multiple setbacks throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season. He missed the entire 2026 playoff run.

So far, teams don’t seem hesitant about Watson’s availability struggles in 2025-2026. The Nuggets guard could be eyeing an improved role in 2026-2027.

The Bulls would be wise to check in on the true price for the 23-year-old. Getting a young but experienced veteran could be critical for Chicago’s rebuild. For the time being, the Bulls are simply being urged to target Watson. Their interest level has not been revealed.