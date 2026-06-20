The Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves could end up talking shop once again this offseason.

According to a report from KTSP’s Darren Wolfson, the Timberwolves have their eyes on Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

Chicago Bulls Get Word On Josh Giddey Trade Suitor

While Wolfson reports the Timberwolves have Giddey on a list of players they are keeping in mind, in he makes it clear that the veteran guard might be difficult to acquire.

“Just not sure how you pry him out of Chicago,” Wolfson said. “And I like his fit with new coach Tiago Splitter.”

Are The Bulls Shopping Josh Giddey?

At the moment, the Bulls aren’t known to be actively seeking trades to move Giddey.

The veteran guard is under contract for several seasons. However, major changes in Chicago could change Giddey’s future outlook with the team.

The front office that inked Giddey to a four-year deal, worth $100 million, is out after that first $25.0 million season.

As mentioned above, the Bulls will also have a new coach, as Billy Donovan was replaced by former Portland Trail Blazers coach, Tiago Splitter.

It’s unclear if one or both of the new leaders in Chicago have a different view on Giddey, who is owed plenty of money through 2029.

Josh Giddey’s Bulls Tenure

The 23-year-old guard entered the NBA as an international prospect who was selected sixth overall in 2021.

Giddey was taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder. After playing three seasons for the Thunder, Giddey was traded to the Bulls ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

His first run with the Bulls included 70 games of action. Giddey shot 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from three, to average 14.6 points.

Along with his scoring, Giddey came down with 8.1 rebounds and dished out 7.2 assists per game.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Giddey appeared in 54 games. He knocked down 44.8% of his shots from the field and drained 36.4% of his threes to average a career-high 17.0 points per game.

Giddey also had 8.3 rebounds per game and 9.1 assists per game.

Should The Bulls Consider Moving Josh Giddey?

So far, Chicago is playing the situation correctly.

There isn’t a reason to actively shop the veteran guard, but for the right offer, Giddey should be available on the trade market.

The Bulls are in a rebuilding phase. It’s unclear how quickly the Bulls can turn themselves into a contender. Giddey’s contract might not take him that far.

While the Timberwolves might not have enough interest in Giddey to pry him away from the Bulls right now, Giddey should be a name to watch throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.