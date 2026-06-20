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Chicago Bulls Get Word On Josh Giddey Trade Suitor

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 21: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves could end up talking shop once again this offseason.

According to a report from KTSP’s Darren Wolfson, the Timberwolves have their eyes on Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

Chicago Bulls Get Word On Josh Giddey Trade Suitor

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GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While Wolfson reports the Timberwolves have Giddey on a list of players they are keeping in mind, in he makes it clear that the veteran guard might be difficult to acquire.

“Just not sure how you pry him out of Chicago,” Wolfson said. “And I like his fit with new coach Tiago Splitter.”

Are The Bulls Shopping Josh Giddey?

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 29: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Bones Hyland #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at the United Center on December 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At the moment, the Bulls aren’t known to be actively seeking trades to move Giddey.

The veteran guard is under contract for several seasons. However, major changes in Chicago could change Giddey’s future outlook with the team.

The front office that inked Giddey to a four-year deal, worth $100 million, is out after that first $25.0 million season.

As mentioned above, the Bulls will also have a new coach, as Billy Donovan was replaced by former Portland Trail Blazers coach, Tiago Splitter.

It’s unclear if one or both of the new leaders in Chicago have a different view on Giddey, who is owed plenty of money through 2029.

Josh Giddey’s Bulls Tenure

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 17: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at the United Center on December 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old guard entered the NBA as an international prospect who was selected sixth overall in 2021.

Giddey was taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder. After playing three seasons for the Thunder, Giddey was traded to the Bulls ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

His first run with the Bulls included 70 games of action. Giddey shot 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from three, to average 14.6 points.

Along with his scoring, Giddey came down with 8.1 rebounds and dished out 7.2 assists per game.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Giddey appeared in 54 games. He knocked down 44.8% of his shots from the field and drained 36.4% of his threes to average a career-high 17.0 points per game.

Giddey also had 8.3 rebounds per game and 9.1 assists per game.

Should The Bulls Consider Moving Josh Giddey?

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

So far, Chicago is playing the situation correctly.

There isn’t a reason to actively shop the veteran guard, but for the right offer, Giddey should be available on the trade market.

The Bulls are in a rebuilding phase. It’s unclear how quickly the Bulls can turn themselves into a contender. Giddey’s contract might not take him that far.

While the Timberwolves might not have enough interest in Giddey to pry him away from the Bulls right now, Giddey should be a name to watch throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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