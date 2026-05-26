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Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds: Do The Bulls Have A Chance?

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Back in 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo teased Chicago Bulls fans by suggesting he would be open to playing for the team later in his career.

“I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar,” Antetokounmpo said on the possibility of playing for the Bulls.

“It’s a team that won multiple championships. It’s a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it’s a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

That was back when Antetokounmpo didn’t have a thought about leaving the Bucks. Since then, a lot has transpired. The Bucks-Giannis relationship seems to be running its course, and Antetokounmpo is viewed as the most prominent name on the NBA’s trade block this upcoming offseason.

Do The Bulls Have A Shot?

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis ESPN's Stephen A. Smith proposed a trade that swaps Thunder center Chet Holmgren for Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The odds certainly aren’t in the Bulls’ favor.

As CBS Sports recently broke down the odds on DraftKings, the Bulls are definitely in longshot territory with their odds set at +3500.

“The Bucks could get a good start on their rebuild, but they’d also have to take on contracts for players who have underperformed to make the salaries match,” CBS Sports’ Chinmay Vaidya said.

“Chicago would likely be left with minimal assets to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo after such a deal, which would put the Greek Freak in the same position he was in with Milwaukee over the last few seasons.”

The Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics are the three favored non-Bucks suitors at this time.

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a foul called on him during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on March 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Bulls are already facing their tough reality of being a rebuilding organization. They are rolling with a new front office, plus will soon have a new head coach.

Part of Antetokounmpo’s frustration with the Bucks is the fact that he hasn’t been in a competitive enough situation in quite sme time. The Bulls aren’t any further along.

Never say never when it comes to the NBA trade market, but don’t expect any non-contending suitors to have a shot at Giannis in the upcoming sweepstakes.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds: Do The Bulls Have A Chance?

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