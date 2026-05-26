Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds: Do The Bulls Have A Chance?

Back in 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo teased Chicago Bulls fans by suggesting he would be open to playing for the team later in his career.

“I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar,” Antetokounmpo said on the possibility of playing for the Bulls.

“It’s a team that won multiple championships. It’s a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it’s a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

That was back when Antetokounmpo didn’t have a thought about leaving the Bucks. Since then, a lot has transpired. The Bucks-Giannis relationship seems to be running its course, and Antetokounmpo is viewed as the most prominent name on the NBA’s trade block this upcoming offseason.

Do The Bulls Have A Shot?

The odds certainly aren’t in the Bulls’ favor.

As CBS Sports recently broke down the odds on DraftKings, the Bulls are definitely in longshot territory with their odds set at +3500.

“The Bucks could get a good start on their rebuild, but they’d also have to take on contracts for players who have underperformed to make the salaries match,” CBS Sports’ Chinmay Vaidya said.

“Chicago would likely be left with minimal assets to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo after such a deal, which would put the Greek Freak in the same position he was in with Milwaukee over the last few seasons.”

The Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics are the three favored non-Bucks suitors at this time.

The Bulls are already facing their tough reality of being a rebuilding organization. They are rolling with a new front office, plus will soon have a new head coach.

Part of Antetokounmpo’s frustration with the Bucks is the fact that he hasn’t been in a competitive enough situation in quite sme time. The Bulls aren’t any further along.

Never say never when it comes to the NBA trade market, but don’t expect any non-contending suitors to have a shot at Giannis in the upcoming sweepstakes.