Josh Giddey Sends Potentially Telling Message Before Bulls’ Play-In Game

The Chicago Bulls got a win in their regular-season finale, beating the Philadelphia 76ers with their Play-In Tournament matchup against the Miami Heat next on the docket. Josh Giddey missed that game, but it appears the Bulls guard plans to return to action soon.

Giddey sat out of the finale with a wrist injury that cost him three of the Bulls’ final four outings.

“Post season hoops otw,” Giddey captioned an image of himself at the free throw line during a game on his Instagram stories on April 13.

Giddey averaged 21.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists after the All-Star break. He also posted 1.5 steals per game and connected on 45.7% of his deep looks during that stretch, leading the Bulls to a 12-7 record.

He figures to be an integral part of the Bulls’ attack against the Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

Josh Giddey Critical for Bulls vs Heat Amid Concern Over Wrist Injury

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan noted the significance of the injury but said they were hoping to get Giddey back for the Play-In Tournament.

“I think he would probably try to play. But he’s been hampered by it. I think the last game against Washington, just in my conversation with him, I think that he didn’t feel like he could play and be productive out there. So trying to get him back healthy, and I think I mentioned it was a problem. He’s been dealing with it for a while. This was the first time, I think for him, that it just really never loosened up and just remained really, really stiff and just didn’t feel like he had any mobility in his wrist,” Donovan told reporters on April 13.

“So he’s gotten treatment, he stayed back, didn’t travel. Obviously, a high level optimism that he would be available with this rest for him. It’s hard for me to speculate. If this today was Miami, let’s say, would he be in? My guess is he would be.”

Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson noted Giddey’s effectiveness for the Bulls against the Heat.

“How important is it for Bulls to have Josh Giddey’s wrist heal enough to be effective?” Johnson posted on X on April 14. “In 3 regular-season meetings versus the Heat, all victories, Giddey posted two triple doubles and AVERAGED a triple double of 26 points, 10 assists and 10.3 rebounds. Also shot 53.3% from 3.”

Josh Giddey Can Bolster Extension Leverage With Strong Postseason

The Bulls acquired Giddey in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 offseason, surrendering fan favorite Alex Caruso.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas touted the deal as fair in light of criticism. The Bulls had offers that included draft capital but opted for a 1-for-1 swap instead.

All of that paints a picture suggesting the Bulls will work to retain Giddey this coming offseason.

He could seek an extension that pays him $30 million or more on average. A strong postseason showing could help him. The Bulls have a glut of guards, but none set the table like Giddey.