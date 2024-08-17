Former 1st-Round Bulls Pick Lands Among NBA’s ‘Biggest X-Factors’

The Chicago Bulls made several significant changes to their roster over the 2024 offseason. They traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder and agreed to a sign-and-trade sending DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings.

There are still some lingering questions about the futures of two-time former All-Stars Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.

But Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes Josh Giddey is the Bulls’ “biggest x-factor.”

“We’re going to find out how much of Josh Giddey’s fall from prized-prospect grace was his fault, and how much owed to the difficult situation he faced with the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Hughes wrote on August 17. “And the Chicago Bulls, who landed Giddey from OKC for Alex Caruso, will learn right along with the rest of us.

“In OKC, Giddey’s probing style and clear passing acumen showed he was wired to make his teammates better. But inability to threaten defenses as a shooter meant he had little off-ball value.”

Giddey – whom the Bulls received in the Caruso trade – averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists with the Thunder in 2023-24.

He also shot a career-high 33.7% from beyond the arc in the regular season.

Bulls’ Josh Giddey Looking to Improve Defensively

Despite upping his efficiency from deep to 35.3% in the postseason, including a 36.7% clip on catch-and-shoot looks, per NBA.com, defenses sagged off Giddey. They also attacked him on defense, leaving Giddey on the outside looking in for long stretches, including to end of games.

Giddey identified his perimeter shooting as an area of needed improvement during his introductory press conference.

But he said he really wants to become a better defender and made strides in 2023-24.

“Obviously, shooting’s a big one,” Giddey told reporters on June 25. “But also the defensive end is something that I think just coming into this offseason, switch just flipped in my mind and I just realized that to be at the highest level you’ve got to really compete at that end. You’ve got to be able to sit down, guard guys.

“That’s the side of the ball that I really want to take pride in. I think the offense will come naturally. But it’s that side of the ball that I really want to take steps forward in to make sure when playoff time comes around, that I’m ready to go, both sides of the ball and not just one.”

The Bulls need Giddey to deliver on his word and the promise showed over the summer.

Josh Giddey Shows Encouraging Signs in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Giddey is coming off a strong showing with Australia during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. He led the Boomers averaging 17.5 points and 6.0 assists per game, finishing second on the team with 7.8 rebounds.

He also shot 47.4% on 4.8 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Olympic three-point line is shorter than the one in the NBA. But Giddy showed a willingness to take those shots, which is a notable change in his approach from his time with the Thunder.

Giddey is also in the final year of his rookie contract and headed for restricted free agency if he and the Bulls cannot reach an agreement on an extension by the start of the regular season, adding another layer of motivation for the former No. 6 pick of the 2021 draft.