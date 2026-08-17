Chicago Bulls Receive Good News On Potentially Adding NBA Finals Player

The Chicago Bulls could be adding a player who was a key part of an NBA Finals team as they look to build on a solid offseason so far.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls are among the four teams pursuing Bennedict Mathurin in free agency. However, Chicago has three more contenders for Mathurin: the New Orleans Pelicans, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the team Mathurin played for towards the end of the season.

Mathurin was a solid piece for the Indiana Pacers during their 2025 NBA Finals, where they went seven games against the eventual NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Mathurin averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game across 54 total appearances split between the Pacers and the Clippers.

In the pre-deadline trade, the Clippers got Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round draft picks, and a second-round pick, while the Pacers received center Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown.

Chicago Bulls Look To Build A Promising Core Next Season

This comes after major moves across the Bulls organization this offseason.

Following a disappointing 31-51 record last season, the Bulls fired executive vice president Artūras Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, replacing them with Bryson Graham as the new executive vice president of basketball operations.

Longtime Bulls head coach Billy Donovan also stepped down, paving the way for the team to hire former NBA player Tiago Splitter as their new head coach.

The Bulls then capitalized on the 2026 NBA Draft by selecting forward Caleb Wilson with the fourth overall pick and adding guard Dailyn Swain with the No. 15 selection.

In free agency, Chicago made a splash by signing veteran guard Norman Powell to a two-year, $45 million contract to inject elite perimeter shooting into their bottom-tier offense and then acquired defensive center Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade.

They also re-signed reserve center Zach Collins to a two-year, $17 million extension. This gives the team a clear direction for next season as they build around guard Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and incoming rookie Wilson.

Chicago Bulls Want To Build An Identity

With numerous front-office and roster moves, the Chicago Bulls want to build an identity.

“We’re definitely not where we want to be, but we’re establishing an identity,” Graham said via Associated Press. “I think that’s really important for this organization, especially where we’re at right now. Both Caleb and Dailyn, they fit the bill.

“We’re not addressing every skill yet. A lot of people might (ask), ‘Where is the shooting at?’ and things of that nature. I’m not typically worried about that right now.”

Graham is also banking on the team’s rookies to be tone-setters for the squad next season.

“The fastest way to find playing time and opportunity is on the defensive side of the ball. So as Dailyn comes in and as Caleb comes in, I’m looking for them to be tone-setters on that side of the floor and be pillars for this organization going forward,” he said.

The Bulls are far from contendership status, but their recent moves suggest they are on a positive trajectory.