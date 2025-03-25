Bulls’ Coby White Sparks Chants in Road Win After Rival Reacts to Snub

The Chicago Bulls are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they can thank the efforts of guard Coby White for a large share of the effort to get them to that mark.

White earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second straight time after averaging 30.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6% from the floor, 39.4% from long distance, and 84.8% from the free throw line while the Bulls went 3-1.

In response to a fan touting his candidacy, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted.

“I’m not trippin…,” Young posted on X on March 24. “Your first fact [that the Hawks went 3-0] is all that matters to me. WeMove.”

Young averaged 28.0/10/2.7 line with 1.7 steals per game while slashing .574/.536/.909 during that stretch. Notably, Young – a four-time All-Star – and the Hawks are the No. 7 seed, sitting 3.5 games ahead of the Bulls.

They are also riding a three-game winning streak, just like the Bulls.

The two teams will not face each other again in the regular season. They split the regular season series 2-2, but could clash in the second round of the Play-In Tournament.

Coby White Sparks Chants in Nuggets’ Arena

White’s most recent performance even drew some unlikely and notable reactions. He had 37 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in a 129-119 road win over the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the venue, White drew chants of praise from the home crowd.

White, who had 23 points at halftime, called the chants “kind of crazy.”

“It’s a lot of Bulls fans in Denver. A lot of times the past couple of years, we been having ‘Bulls’ chants in Denver,” White told reporters on March 24. “You see I’m trying to deflect here, and you not letting me.”

White is averaging a career-high 20.3 PPG with 4.4 APG and 3.6 RPG on the season. His 36.2% mark from downtown is his lowest since the 2020-21 season; his second in the NBA

However, White’s 59% true shooting clip is the best of his career.

With his showing against the Nuggets, White joined the late Bob Love, Chet Walker, Derrick Rose, and Michael Jordan, as well as former teammates DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, as the only Bulls to score 30-plus in three straight games.

Bulls Urged to Plan for Coby White Extension

The Bulls signed White to a three-year, $36 million contract ahead of restricted free agency in 2024. He is outplaying that deal, and Cowley suggested the Bulls should begin planning accordingly.

“Bulls better start asking what’s his price on an extension…,” Cowley responded on March 24 to a fan asking about White’s trade value.

The Bulls can wait another year, but White will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Bulls are also at risk of White becoming even more expensive if he continues his upward trajectory. If there is any trepidation about paying him early, the price tag could make the Bulls balk.

They also have to address 2024 offseason trade pickup Josh Giddey, and they gave Lonzo Ball a two-year extension too.

In-season trade acquisition Tre Jones could also warrant consideration for a new Bulls deal.

The Bulls project to be one of the teams with cap space this offseason. However, their five-year, $90 million extension for Patrick Williams is an ominous example. The Bulls could also have a top-10 draft pick, which they could use to find a replacement for White.