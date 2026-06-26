Despite holding two draft picks in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Chicago Bulls executive Bryson Graham traded both selections.

Although the Bulls had a chance to bring in four fresh rookies after the two-day event, they came away with two.

Considering the Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild, many expected Chicago to prioritize finding some low-risk rookies in round two. The decision to move off the picks called for an explanation on June 25.

Chicago Bulls Give Honest Explanation On NBA Draft Trades

“You have your board, and you have your targets, and one of the things I had mentioned were obviously Caleb [Wilson] and Dailyn [Swain] were targets for us,” Bryson Graham explained on 104.3 The Score.

“As we’re going down it, and it’s nothing against the players that were remaining, they just weren’t particularly targets of ours, so we were looking like, how can we get some future assets, and push this pick forward, and that was kind of the thinking behind it.”

What Did The Bulls Do In Round 2?

Before the second round even started, the Bulls traded the second of their two picks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In exchange for the No. 56 pick, the Lakers sent cash considerations to the Bulls. That placed all eyes on the No. 38 selection.

Just as the lone pick approached, the Bulls once again struck a trade. That time, it had a player involved.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls picked up cash, future pick swaps, and Kam Jones from the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers used the pick on Purdue guard Braden Smith.

The Bulls’ Round 1 Action

Many considered the Bulls a winner of the first round.

As expected, Chicago spent its fourth-overall pick on the North Carolina star, Caleb Wilson. He was the obvious pick from the jump.

Just outside of the lottery, the Bulls selected the Texas guard Dailyn Swain at No. 15 overall. The Bulls are clearly thrilled to have two players they thought highly of during the scouting process.