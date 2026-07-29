Bulls Icon Horace Grant Talks Creation of New TV Series: Exclusive

Former Bulls star Horace Grant is hosting a new television series called Legends in Session that will feature several guests from the iconic 1990s squads in Chicago.

Coach Phil Jackson, center Bill Cartwright, forward Toni Kukoc and the late Stacey King are among the former Bulls who sat down with Grant, a four-time NBA champion, to discuss their careers and lives.

Grant, who won titles alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from 1991-93 and became an All-Star in 1994, told Heavy the idea for a show was first concocted nearly a half-decade ago and finally came to fruition this year.

Legends in Session is currently in post-production and will debut later in 2026.

“It was a lot of work, but the first season was absolutely incredible,” Grant said in a 1-on-1 interview.

Legends In Session Brings Personal Touch

Grant’s goal was to not only talk about basketball but also the ex-athletes’ journeys in a personal and candid format.

In addition to his former Bulls teammates, Grant welcomed longtime NBA veterans Charles Oakley, Vernon Maxwell and Robert Horry to the show.

He also interviewed MLB MVP Jose Rijo, American League Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle and his twin brother, Harvey, also an NBA player.

“We reminisced about so many things growing up,” Grant said. “I learned a lot about my former teammates on the show, things that I had no idea they went through as kids, as adolescents, even throughout their careers, and as adults when they finished their careers. It was a combination of so many things they shared. My audience is going to be very impressed with that.”

Grant Marvels at Own Basketball Background

Grant has a rich background in which to draw from. He played with Jordan and Pippen in Chicago, joined the Magic at the height of the Shaquille O’Neal-Penny Hardaway era, and then won a championship with O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2001.

“Like my twin brother always told me, ‘Horace, you’ve been blessed by the basketball gods,’” Grant said. “I was so blessed to be drafted by the Bulls, and then go play with a young Shaq and Penny. Then I spent a year in Seattle with Gary Payton, and then finished my career with Shaq and Kobe.

“The experience was mind-blowing. Even though I had won championships in Chicago, I learned a lot from being around Shaq and Penny. Once I left and went to L.A., it was a different beast down there with a mature Shaq and a maturing Kobe. And I had the same coach in Phil Jackson, so I felt at home.”

Legends in Session is executive produced by Wally Lockard III of Urban Grind TV, an award-winning cable television media brand based in Chicago known for its focus on music, sports, entertainment and culture.

“I’m incredibly thankful to be part of bringing this show to life,” Lockard said in a press release. “Working with Horace has been an absolute pleasure. His passion, insight, and ability to connect with legends from across sports makes this series something truly special. I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

The show is expected to air on cable TV in Chicago, with national, streaming, and international distribution through Urban Grind TV’s platforms.