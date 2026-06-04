As the Chicago Bulls prepare for a busy first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the team hosted a handful of first-round prospects this week.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Bulls had four potential lottery picks in the building to showcase themselves.

Among them were Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, Nate Ament, and Morez Johnson.

Chicago Bulls Hosted 4 Notable NBA Draft Prospects This Week

The Bulls landed some luck in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

After a 31-51 season in 2025-2026, the Bulls had just a 20.3% chance of getting a top-four pick. They ended up moving up five spots.

Now, they can get a premier player in what many consider to be a loaded draft class, while still holding another first-round selection just outside of the lottery at No. 15.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The All-American guard appeared in 37 games during his freshman season at Illinois.

Wagler saw the court for 33.9 minutes per game. He shot 44.5% from the field and knocked down 39.7% of his shots from three. He averaged 17.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

The 19-year-old point guard was a second-team All-American in 2026 and was ranked First-team All-Big 12.

The former four-star recruit produced averages of 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He shot 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

During his lone college season, the Volunteers forward struggled from the field by making just 39.9% of his shots and going 33.3% from three. He still produced 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

The 19-year-old former five-star recruit was named Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman.

Morez Johnson, Michigan

Out of the group, Morez Johnson was the only one with multiple NCAA seasons under his belt.

He started his college career at Illinois. He came off the bench for all but eight of the 30 games he played. In 2025-2026, Johnson played at Michigan. He produced 13.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game.

Chicago Bulls Projected To Take Caleb Wilson

Despite the Bulls bringing in four players who could go around that range, they are still widely projected to take Caleb Wilson out of the University of North Carolina.

Still, there’s no harm in doing their homework. The Bulls need to see others to ensure they are making the right decision. Plus, draft night sliders come out every year.

With the Bulls holding a second first-round pick, the non-Wilson prospects could end up in a position where they slide down to No. 15.