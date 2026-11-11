Chicago Bulls Issue Injury Report for San Antonio Spurs Game on Nov. 11

The Chicago Bulls continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday, welcoming the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center.

It has been a rough start to the season for the Bulls. They are 1-8 and have lost 7 in a row.

To be fair to the young Bulls, their schedule hasn’t been the easiest. They have faced the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks twice each.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Spurs

The Chicago Bulls have four players on the injury report against the San Antonio Spurs.

Zach Collins, Norman Powell and Tobe Awaka are listed as questionable, while Jaylin Sellers is out.

Collins is dealing with a respiratory illness and Powell has low back spasms, which caused them to miss their previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Awaka is nursing tightness in his lower back. He also missed the game against the Sixers, but it was due to an MCL injury.

Nic Claxton, who made his Bulls debut on Sunday against the Sixers, is not on the injury report. He missed the first eight games due to a right hamstring strain suffered in training camp.

Collins, Powell, and Awaka could get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before the start of the game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm EST.

As for Sellers, he is not injured. He is out because he’s on a two-way contract and has limited appearances for the Bulls in the regular season.

Bulls Schedule

In their first 9 games, the Chicago Bulls faced three Eastern Conference contenders twice each already. Their lone win was against the Milwaukee Bucks, the only team with a worse record than them in the East.

The Bulls also lost to the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors, two teams with multiple All-Stars each. But when does the Bulls’ schedule get easier?

After Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Bulls welcome the Atlanta Hawks, another team with a winning record. They then travel to Minnesota, Cleveland, and Brooklyn for a three-game road trip.

The Timberwolves also have a winning record, while the Cavaliers are currently struggling, but they are still a better team than Chicago. The Nets could be an easier opponent, but they have one more win than the Bulls.

Following the road trip, the Bulls are set to host the Wizards, the Denver Nuggets and the Cavaliers, which means the schedule isn’t getting easier.