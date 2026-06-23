On the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls added a starting-caliber center to the roster in Nic Claxton.

Soon, they could add two more players in first-round rookies. The Bulls’ first opportunity to go on the clock on Tuesday, June 23, is with the fourth pick.

While anything can happen on draft night, most expect the University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson to be the Bulls’ top pick at No. 4. If that’s truly the case, there is a good chance he’ll begin his rookie year as a starter alongside Claxton.

Bulls Get Intriguing Message About Possible Nic Claxton, Caleb Wilson Duo

Yahoo Sports draft analyst Kevin O’Connor quickly got to thinking about the potential front-court pairing after it became clear that Claxton was headed to Chicago.

Based on his initial thoughts, O’Connor suggests that the duo is intriguing.

“Nic Claxton + Caleb Wilson in Chicago? Interesting,” O’Connor wrote on X.

“A little lean for a frontcourt, but extremely versatile if Claxton can return to his prime self on defense. Incredible switchability plus Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and potentially Noa Essengue. That’s a massive roster.”

Nic Claxton’s NBA Career

Claxton is a 27-year-old center out of Georgia. In 2019, he was selected during the second round of the NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Before landing on the Bulls, the Nets were the only team Claxton played for. Being in a competitive situation, Claxton didn’t play much through his first two seasons.

After appearing in 47 games during the 2021-2022 NBA season, Claxton turned into a full-time starter in 2022-2023. Since then, he’s been a full-time starter in the league.

Claxton leaves Brooklyn with 380 games under his belt. He produced averages of 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Run

Before starring at North Carolina, Wilson was a five-star recruit from Atlanta, Georgia.

As expected, Wilson is a one-and-done prospect in college. He started all 24 games he played, seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game.

Wilson made 57.8% of his shots from the field, averaging 19.8 points. He nearly averaged a double-double by coming down with 9.4 rebounds per game. Wilson also had 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.