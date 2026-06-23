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Bulls Get Intriguing Message About Possible Nic Claxton, Caleb Wilson Duo

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Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on December 01, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 116-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls added a starting-caliber center to the roster in Nic Claxton.

Soon, they could add two more players in first-round rookies. The Bulls’ first opportunity to go on the clock on Tuesday, June 23, is with the fourth pick.

While anything can happen on draft night, most expect the University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson to be the Bulls’ top pick at No. 4. If that’s truly the case, there is a good chance he’ll begin his rookie year as a starter alongside Claxton.

Bulls Get Intriguing Message About Possible Nic Claxton, Caleb Wilson Duo

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports draft analyst Kevin O’Connor quickly got to thinking about the potential front-court pairing after it became clear that Claxton was headed to Chicago.

Based on his initial thoughts, O’Connor suggests that the duo is intriguing.

“Nic Claxton + Caleb Wilson in Chicago? Interesting,” O’Connor wrote on X.

“A little lean for a frontcourt, but extremely versatile if Claxton can return to his prime self on defense. Incredible switchability plus Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and potentially Noa Essengue. That’s a massive roster.”

Nic Claxton’s NBA Career

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after being fouled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

Claxton is a 27-year-old center out of Georgia. In 2019, he was selected during the second round of the NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Before landing on the Bulls, the Nets were the only team Claxton played for. Being in a competitive situation, Claxton didn’t play much through his first two seasons.

After appearing in 47 games during the 2021-2022 NBA season, Claxton turned into a full-time starter in 2022-2023. Since then, he’s been a full-time starter in the league.

Claxton leaves Brooklyn with 380 games under his belt. He produced averages of 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Run

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 31: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels attacks the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hank McCamish Pavilion on January 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Before starring at North Carolina, Wilson was a five-star recruit from Atlanta, Georgia.

As expected, Wilson is a one-and-done prospect in college. He started all 24 games he played, seeing the court for 31.3 minutes per game.

Wilson made 57.8% of his shots from the field, averaging 19.8 points. He nearly averaged a double-double by coming down with 9.4 rebounds per game. Wilson also had 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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