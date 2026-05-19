Jason Kidd’s Exit From Mavericks Adds Another Option for Bulls

This week, the Chicago Bulls finalized multiple front office moves to take care of business under the new front office leader, Bryson Graham. Now, the Bulls are starting to bring in head coaching candidates to find Billy Donovan’s replacement.

Just as a group of coaching candidates was revealed on Tuesday afternoon, another prominent coaching name hit the free agency market.

The Dallas Mavericks have announced that they mutually parted ways with Jason Kidd.

via Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks announced today that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd. The organization will immediately begin a comprehensive search for its next head coach.

Should The Chicago Bulls Pursue Jason Kidd?

When it comes to “players coaches,” Kidd is one of the most recognizable because he played the game at a high level for so many years.

Early on in his coaching career, Kidd spent several seasons with a Milwaukee Bucks team that didn’t compete for playoff spots. Over four seasons, they won 47.8% of their games, missing the playoffs each year.

Following Kidd’s two-year run as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was hired by the Dallas Mavericks in 2021-2022. Throughout a five-year span, the Mavericks appeared in the playoffs twice.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Mavericks were crowned Western Conference Champions. They lost in the NBA Finals. Over the next two years, the Mavericks missed the playoffs. They went through massive changes. The team traded away the star Luka Doncic and eventually fired the GM, Nico Harrison.

If a win-now situation is what Kidd is on the hunt for, the Bulls aren’t going to be for him. At the 2026 trade deadline, the Bulls signaled they were headed for a rebuild. With the direction they are going in, it’s going to take a lot of patience. Kidd’s experience suggests he might be on a different path.

That’s not to say the Bulls won’t try. With the Kidd departure being fresh, it’s unclear what’s next for the now-former Mavs head coach.

In the meantime, the Bulls will continue looking at their list of candidates, which includes Sean Sweeney, Dave Bliss, Wes Unseld, Micah Nori, James Borrego, and Tiago Splitter.