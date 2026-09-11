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Bulls Sent Jonathan Kuminga A Strong Message Before Timberwolves Move

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on December 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After being in the hunt for Jonathan Kuminga, the Chicago Bulls found out that the standout forward chose to roll with a contender in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When Kuminga was officially introduced as the newest member of the team earlier this week, the veteran forward made it clear that he viewed the Timberwolves as a “winning culture,” and that drove his decision.

Since the Bulls know that their current identity doesn’t match contender status, they can’t be offended in the slightest. In fact, the Bulls were revealed to have been quite blunt with Kuminga, which also could’ve been a notable reason behind his decision to pass up the opportunity to link with Chicago.

Bulls Sent Jonathan Kuminga A Strong Message Before Timberwolves Move

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CA – MARCH 7: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball in the third quarter against Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on March 7, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

According to a report from The Athletic, Kuminga was sent a blunt message from Chicago’s front office during negotiations.

“The Bulls wouldn’t promise Kuminga he’d start or close games most nights, considering the franchise’s most coveted young talents are also forwards. This is to say nothing of Kuminga’s playstyle or decision-making reputation. In a role and contract considerate of those things, Chicago was willing to take a swing at his talent,” The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi reported.

The Bulls would’ve spent to bring in Kuminga, but he was far from guaranteed a core role, as Chicago’s frontcourt is featured by two young rising stars in Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson.

Chicago Will Be Just Fine

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GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Caleb Wilson #8 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kuminga made his plans clear to the Golden State Warriors last summer: he wants to be the face of a franchise.

The Bulls have already been prepping Buzelis to be a core player for the present and the future, and they certainly view Wilson as a foundational piece.

Kuminga has experience, but the Bulls shouldn’t be giving away minutes to players by default. This year, they are focused on development. Starting a player like Kuminga would only take away opportunities from the young homegrown stars.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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