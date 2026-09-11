After being in the hunt for Jonathan Kuminga, the Chicago Bulls found out that the standout forward chose to roll with a contender in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When Kuminga was officially introduced as the newest member of the team earlier this week, the veteran forward made it clear that he viewed the Timberwolves as a “winning culture,” and that drove his decision.

Since the Bulls know that their current identity doesn’t match contender status, they can’t be offended in the slightest. In fact, the Bulls were revealed to have been quite blunt with Kuminga, which also could’ve been a notable reason behind his decision to pass up the opportunity to link with Chicago.

Bulls Sent Jonathan Kuminga A Strong Message Before Timberwolves Move

According to a report from The Athletic, Kuminga was sent a blunt message from Chicago’s front office during negotiations.

“The Bulls wouldn’t promise Kuminga he’d start or close games most nights, considering the franchise’s most coveted young talents are also forwards. This is to say nothing of Kuminga’s playstyle or decision-making reputation. In a role and contract considerate of those things, Chicago was willing to take a swing at his talent,” The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi reported.

The Bulls would’ve spent to bring in Kuminga, but he was far from guaranteed a core role, as Chicago’s frontcourt is featured by two young rising stars in Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson.

Chicago Will Be Just Fine

Kuminga made his plans clear to the Golden State Warriors last summer: he wants to be the face of a franchise.

The Bulls have already been prepping Buzelis to be a core player for the present and the future, and they certainly view Wilson as a foundational piece.

Kuminga has experience, but the Bulls shouldn’t be giving away minutes to players by default. This year, they are focused on development. Starting a player like Kuminga would only take away opportunities from the young homegrown stars.